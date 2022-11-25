 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Amitabh Bachchan and 5 other celebs who took action against illegal use of names, photos

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Nov 25, 2022 / 03:03 PM IST

Mega Hollywood stars sued brands who exploited their fame.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

The Delhi High Court said today that megastar Amitabh Bachchan's name, photos or voice cannot be used without his permission.

The court's order was based on Bachchan's petition saying that his credentials were being used for illegal lotteries conducted by those claiming to be associated with Kaun Banega Crorepati -- the popular quiz show he hosts.

In the past, many other celebrities have gone to court over their photos, names or voices being used without authorisation. Here is a list:

Rihanna

Pop star Rihanna had sued Arcadia, the parent company of British fashion brand Topshop, for $5 million for t-shirts on which her photos were used. A London court had ruled in her favour, saying that fans may have been tricked into purchasing the t-shirts thinking Rihanna had approved them, the BBC reported.