Amit Shah launches final phase of 'Poriborton Yatra' in West Bengal, promises 33% quota for women

Union Home Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Shah reached West Bengal on February 18 to launch the fifth and final phase of his party’s 'Poriborton Yatra' at Indira Maidan, South 24 Parganas district.

Shah, who is on a two-day political tour, said the fight of the BJP is to make Bengal 'Sonar Bangla'. In his address, Shah also said, "it is not our aim to bring BJP government after removing Mamata Banerjee's government."



Flagging off @BJP4Bengal’s fifth Poribortan Yatra from Kakdwip, West Bengal. Watch my address live! https://t.co/RGUx9T3K97

— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) February 18, 2021

The home minister also said that if the BJP government is voted to power in the state then it will provide more than 33 percent reservation to the women in West Bengal. Shah added that his government promises to improve the law and order situation in the state and work for fishermen of the region.

"This is not a change in power, this is about bringing respect to Gangasagar, about bringing a change in the fishermen of the region. Can law and order situation be fine in West Bengal as long as there is Mamata Banerjee's government here? Can Bengal walk on the path to progress?"

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC party supremo Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee, who is also the local party MP, are slated to address a party workers' meeting at Pailan in South 24 Parganas.

"It will be a politically important day. Both Shah and Didi will address rallies in the same district," a senior South 24 Parganas TMC leader told Times Now.