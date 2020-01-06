App
Last Updated : Jan 06, 2020 04:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Amit Shah clarifies: CAA toll free number "never belonged to Netflix"

Netflix responded to the fake tweet, stating: "If you want free Netflix please use someone else's account like the rest of us."

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Home Minister Amit Shah clarified on January 5, that a toll-free phone number shared by party leaders on social media has nothing to do with content streaming giant Netflix.

Amit Shah’s comments came after the number floated by the Bharatiya Janata Party to register the number of Indians who support the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, was shared by multiple Twitter handles on random pretexts. One such fake tweet asked users to give a missed call to the phone number if they wished to get free Netflix subscription.

This had given rise to immense confusion among BJP workers and the party’s IT cell was also rebuked by all and sundry over allegations of resorting to “luring tactics” to present an inflated figure of the number of citizenship law supporters.

Therefore, to drown the noise and to clarify the matter to the party workers, Amit Shah said: “Since yesterday, rumours are being spread that the number belongs to some channel called Netflix. I would like to clarify that the number never belonged to Netflix. Rather it is BJP’s toll-free number."

The government has been seeing a lot of pushback in the form of protests across the country against the citizenship law. While the proponents have been projecting the law as a way to fast-track the naturalisation of illegal immigrants of non-Muslim minorities from Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Bangladesh, the nay-sayers have labelled it discriminatory.

The BJP has blamed the Opposition parties for instigating the students. They have alleged that their opponents are spreading misinformation about the law even now and turning people against the law.

Hence, they felt the need to begin an outreach programme where the leaders of the party will inform the electorate about the merits of CAA.

Meanwhile, Netflix came out with a tongue-in-cheek reply to the fake tweet, that read:
 

First Published on Jan 6, 2020 04:37 pm

tags #Amit Shah #CAA protests #Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019 #National Register of Citizens (NRC) #Netflix #netflix india

