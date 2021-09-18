MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us for 'The Future Techshot' on Sept 22, 10:30am to gain insights into role of tech in streamlining businesses. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrends

Amid Raj Kundra's case, Shilpa Shetty posts message about 'new beginnings'

Shilpa Shetty's post ended with words "I don't have to be defined by things I've done in the past. I can make the future what I want it to be".

Moneycontrol News
September 18, 2021 / 02:23 PM IST
In the supplementary chargesheet, Shilpa Shetty said she was not aware of the pornography racket.

In the supplementary chargesheet, Shilpa Shetty said she was not aware of the pornography racket.

Actor Shilpa Shetty on September 18 shared a social media post about "new beginnings", amid her husband Raj Kundra's ongoing pornography case.

Kundra, a businessman, is currently in jail in the pornography racket case. Shetty shared a picture of a book she is reading as an Instagram story, which included a quote by writer Carl Bard.

"Though no one can go back and make a brand new start, anyone can start from now and make a brand new ending," the quote said.

"We can spend a lot of time analyzing the bad decisions we've made, the friends we've hurt. If only we'd been smarter, more patient, or just nicer. We can't change the past, no matter how much we analyze it. But we can move forward in new ways, making better decisions, avoiding the old mistakes and being nicer to those around us. We have countless opportunities to reinvent or reorient ourselves," the post said.

The post ended with words "I don't have to be defined by things I've done in the past. I can make the future what I want it to be".

Close

Related stories

The Mumbai Police had arrested Kundra and the IT head of his company Viaan Industries, Ryan Thorpe on July 19.

The Crime Branch of the Mumbai Police had on September 16 filed a 1,467-page supplementary chargesheet against four accused in the case, including Kundra and Thorpe.

In the supplementary chargesheet, Shetty said she was not aware of the pornography racket.

"I am not aware about the Hotshots or Bollyfame apps. I was too busy with my own work and hence, not aware about what Kundra was up to," she said, as quoted by The Indian Express.

She added, "Kundra started Viaan industries Limited in 2015 and I was one of the directors till 2020 when I resigned due to personal reasons."
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #India #Shilpa Shetty #trends
first published: Sep 18, 2021 02:23 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.