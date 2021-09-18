Amid Raj Kundra's case, Shilpa Shetty posts message about 'new beginnings'

In the supplementary chargesheet, Shilpa Shetty said she was not aware of the pornography racket.

Actor Shilpa Shetty on September 18 shared a social media post about "new beginnings", amid her husband Raj Kundra's ongoing pornography case.

Kundra, a businessman, is currently in jail in the pornography racket case. Shetty shared a picture of a book she is reading as an Instagram story, which included a quote by writer Carl Bard.

"Though no one can go back and make a brand new start, anyone can start from now and make a brand new ending," the quote said.

"We can spend a lot of time analyzing the bad decisions we've made, the friends we've hurt. If only we'd been smarter, more patient, or just nicer. We can't change the past, no matter how much we analyze it. But we can move forward in new ways, making better decisions, avoiding the old mistakes and being nicer to those around us. We have countless opportunities to reinvent or reorient ourselves," the post said.

The post ended with words "I don't have to be defined by things I've done in the past. I can make the future what I want it to be".

The Mumbai Police had arrested Kundra and the IT head of his company Viaan Industries, Ryan Thorpe on July 19.

The Crime Branch of the Mumbai Police had on September 16 filed a 1,467-page supplementary chargesheet against four accused in the case, including Kundra and Thorpe.

In the supplementary chargesheet, Shetty said she was not aware of the pornography racket.

"I am not aware about the Hotshots or Bollyfame apps. I was too busy with my own work and hence, not aware about what Kundra was up to," she said, as quoted by The Indian Express.

She added, "Kundra started Viaan industries Limited in 2015 and I was one of the directors till 2020 when I resigned due to personal reasons."