Amid MP govt crisis, Sharad Pawar calls for meeting of all NCP lawmakers

At a time when Gwalior royal Jyotiraditya Scindia’s exit from Congress has dramatised the political situation in Madhya Pradesh, Nationalist Congress Party supremo Sharad Pawar has called for a meeting with all his legislators on March 11.

While the meeting will likely involve strategy discussions concerning the upcoming election for seven Rajya Sabha seats, the timing of the same has raised questions about the stability of the Maharashtra government.

However, trashing all doubts of fissures developing in the Maharashtra government, an NCP minister has said the decision to convene the meeting was taken a week ago before the Madhya Pradesh Government lost majority support.

According to a report by the Hindustan Times, a senior NCP leader has confirmed that the upcoming meeting is solely a strategy meet ahead of the March 26 elections. NCP plans to contest two Rajya Sabha seats in it.

The NCP leader further said: “Pawar saheb and Fauzia Khan [former NCP minister] will be the party’s candidates for the polls. Both are filing their nomination papers on Wednesday. In the evening, Pawar saheb has called a meeting of all the legislators where they are likely to be addressed about the party’s strategy for the elections.”

NCP, which joined hands with Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena and Congress to form the government in Maharashtra in 2019, holds a world view in sharp contrast to the right-wing Sena league. This has given rise to multiple speculations about the uncertainty that awaits the alliance.

There are fears that a similar method can be adopted by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to topple the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra. Public Works Department Minister Ashok Chavan has also ensured that the MVA government doesn’t face any such threat, while Maharashtra Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat has claimed there’s harmony between the alliance partners.