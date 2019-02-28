Amid India-Pak stand off, #SayNoToWar trends on Twitter

What started as a dastardly attack that killed scores of our security personnel in Pulwama has escalated now. Cross-border firing, shelling, clampdown on terror camps, more loss of men in the armed forces, surgical strike… you name it, the past two weeks have seen it all.

While a handful are baying for blood, thankfully, humanity and sanity has prevailed. Citizens of both India and Pakistan have kept hatred at bay, exhibiting utmost compassion in their call for peace.

In a bid to put an end to the tension, the hate, and the jingoism that is brewing, many have been actively spreading messages on the repercussions of war on social media, with the hashtag #SayNoToWar.



The only war that Pakistan and India should fight should be against poverty, illiteracy and violence.#SayNotoWar #AntiHateChallenge

— beena sarwar (@beenasarwar) February 20, 2019



How can people be cheering for war when we lived (or by some accounts are still living) through a decades long asymmetric war that saw tens of thousands die, streets flooded with blood, markets set ablaze, and buildings reduced to rubble. #SayNoToWar

— Kala Kawa (@kaalakawaa) February 27, 2019



War is a good idea, because right now I am pretty safe - only soldiers or people living at borders will die. Right?#SayNoToWar

— Jet Lee(Vasooli Bhai) (@Vishj05) February 27, 2019



Let's trend the hashtag #SayNoToWar . We don't want more lives to be snuffed out. We want peace. War has never solved any problem. It never will. Thanks @SagrikaKissu

— Preeti Nahar (@PreetiYadavJ) February 27, 2019



Step back and think for a second...do we really want a war? #SayNoToWar

— seemi pasha (@seemi_pasha) February 27, 2019

We’ve listed a few below for you.

My heart is with the brave soldiers on both sides of the Pakistan-India border who have to risk their lives to satisfy the egos of selfish megalomaniacs on both sides of the border. We support your right to living a happy life with your loved ones. We wish you safety. #SayNoToWar February 27, 2019



Pros of War:

- it boasts egos of few politicians & generals

- gives fake sense of nationalism

Cons of war:

- everyone is effected

- young soldiers die on both side & civilian casualties

- massive financial loss

- infrastructure damage#SayNoToWar — Osama. (@ashaqeens) February 27, 2019

It's the unpopular opinion but that shouldn't deter anyone from saying these facts:

1. Wars never do any good

2. Nobody should die because of war.

3. If you love your armed forces you won't ask them to go to war

4. If you think it won't affect you, you're very wrong#SayNoToWar — Scotchy (@scotchism) February 27, 2019



Appalled at the war-mongerers in our midst, especially on social media and the television media. If you so badly want to taste blood, sign up for the armed forces. I don't want my sisters and brothers in the armed forces dying just because of your clueless rants #SayNoToWar

— Arun Venugopal (@scarletrun) February 27, 2019

All those who were cheering and pumping their fists in the air for war yesterday: there are many of us who rejected and refused your celebration. Today’s escalation is why. No one wins in war, both countries children die.— fatima bhutto (@fbhutto) February 27, 2019