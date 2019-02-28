App
Last Updated : Feb 28, 2019 03:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Amid India-Pak stand off, #SayNoToWar trends on Twitter

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
What started as a dastardly attack that killed scores of our security personnel in Pulwama has escalated now. Cross-border firing, shelling, clampdown on terror camps, more loss of men in the armed forces, surgical strike… you name it, the past two weeks have seen it all.

While a handful are baying for blood, thankfully, humanity and sanity has prevailed. Citizens of both India and Pakistan have kept hatred at bay, exhibiting utmost compassion in their call for peace.

In a bid to put an end to the tension, the hate, and the jingoism that is brewing, many have been actively spreading messages on the repercussions of war on social media, with the hashtag #SayNoToWar.

We've listed a few below for you.










First Published on Feb 28, 2019 03:37 pm

