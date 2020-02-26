App
Last Updated : Feb 26, 2020 05:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Amid Delhi violence, Imran Khan urges world community to 'protect Indian Muslims'

In a series of tweets that began with a warning against any attacks on minority communities in Pakistan, he also took potshots at RSS.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Trying to exploit the volatile situation in New Delhi, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on February 26 urged the global community to 'intervene and save Indian Muslims from being subject to atrocities'.

In a series of tweets that began with a warning against any attacks on minority communities in Pakistan, he also took potshots at RSS.



Notably, ties between India and Pakistan deteriorated following the Pulwama terror attack and the subsequent surgical strikes carried out by the Indian forces.

First Published on Feb 26, 2020 05:39 pm

tags #Delhi violence #India Pakistan relations #Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan

