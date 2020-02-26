Amid Delhi violence, Imran Khan urges world community to 'protect Indian Muslims'

Trying to exploit the volatile situation in New Delhi, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on February 26 urged the global community to 'intervene and save Indian Muslims from being subject to atrocities'.



I want to warn our people that anyone in Pakistan targeting our non-Muslim citizens or their places of worship will be dealt with strictly. Our minorities are equal citizens of this country.

— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) February 26, 2020



As I had predicted in my address to UN GA last yr, once the genie is out of the bottle the bloodshed will get worse. IOJK was the beginning. Now 200 million Muslims in India are being targeted. The world community must act now.

— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) February 26, 2020



Today in India we are seeing the Nazi-inspired RSS ideology take over a nuclear-armed state of over a billion people. Whenever a racist ideology based on hatred takes over, it leads to bloodshed.

— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) February 26, 2020

In a series of tweets that began with a warning against any attacks on minority communities in Pakistan, he also took potshots at RSS.Notably, ties between India and Pakistan deteriorated following the Pulwama terror attack and the subsequent surgical strikes carried out by the Indian forces.