America’s journey from Afghanistan to ‘Homeland’

1975, Saigon, Vietnam.

2021, Kabul, Afghanistan.

What remains hauntingly similar 46 years later between the two countries is a singular frame. One that encapsulates an impatient helicopter, desperate citizens waiting to be rescued, a barren building, erstwhile home to the US embassy in the backdrop of a smoggy, desolate sky.

A frame that is reflective of an undignified, long-drawn battle that ended bitterly for America both times, as Taliban rapidly consolidated and swept over Afghanistan, ending the war in a fashion starkly mirroring that of US forces exiting Saigon (now Ho Chi Minh city), while the city fell in the hands of the National Liberation Front (Communists), ending the Vietnam war.

Watching these horrifying, heart-wrenching visuals, which many described as “Saigon on steroids”, I was reminded of an unlikely, yet relevant association. A dusty, faint memory creeps up as I remembered Homeland, a quietly popular television series that followed the life of the bipolar CIA officer Carrie Mathison.

In its most recent season which concluded in summer 2020, the fictional series showcased the intent of Taliban supremo Haissam Haqqani to end the war and the arrival of President Warner, the supreme commander of the USA in the Homeland-universe in Afghanistan to announce the conclusion of the war, only to be killed alongside his Afghan counterpart eventually. Haissam’s real-life version of the hardliner militant group Haqqani network is presently the country’s interior minister, Sirajuddin Haqqani. And indeed, the Taliban has made promises of moderation, peace, and inclusivity under its new regime, however hollow or unsubstantiated they may be.

Experts have deliberated and debated over the futility and utility of this war, its repercussions, and implications on Afghanistan’s future as its progress is setback by centuries with the orthodox Taliban not allowing women to play, govern and live. I'd like to believe, as Carrie hopefully opines that somewhere down there, there’s a tiny sliver of green just taking its time. This is how everything works. You wait. You lay low. And then you come to life. Maybe that is how things will unfold in this case as well.

But, the truth is the breakneck speed of the Taliban’s country-wide takeover is only shadowed by the extremely laggard pace of US disengagement with the country, decades after combat troops had been called off.

Both Vietnam and Afghanistan were at the receiving end of a ceaseless US treasury and a facade that propped up puppet governments, weaponry, and military training with gusto, which eventually failed to establish a force that would keep the fort standing, instead of swaying away with the winds. As Carrie puts it, “It’s the lies that undo us. It’s the lies we think we need to survive. When was the last time you told the truth?

And in the light of all this, Brody’s, who was a prisoner of war and suspected traitor(no more spoilers) words about happy endings in the first season ring clear, when he says, “I'm a sucker for happy endings. The guy gets the girl, she saves him from himself and fades to black. As a guy who loves a girl, I realize there's no such thing. There is no sunset. There is just now, and there are just the two of us, which can be scary and ugly.”

In one episode, Carrie affirms that she was not wrong and was the only one who got it right. The world thinks they did not get it wrong about Afghanistan. But, who got it right?