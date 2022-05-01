US soldiers stole a child’s birthday cake during WW2. 77 years later, the army made things right

An Italian woman had her 13th birthday cake stolen by American soldiers fighting in her village during the Second World War. Now, 77 years, later the US Army has made things right by presenting her with a new one, ahead of her 90th.

Meri Mion was handed the cake at an event on April 28, in Italy's Vicenza city. A video shared by the US army showed her tearing up as officers sang her a birthday song and gave her the present.

Mion’s 13th birthday was anything but joyful. The night before, she hid in the attic of her home with her mother as Germans fired shots nearby.

"She awoke the next morning, Americans were nearby. Her mother prepared a birthday cake for her. Fresh from the oven, the cake went to the window sill. Her happiness turned into disappointment later when the resourceful American Soldiers made off with her birthday cake,” the US army said.

But what rightfully belonged to Mion eventually came back to her. She thanked American officers for remembering her.

“We will eat that dessert with all my family remembering this wonderful day that I will never forget” Mion said.

Sergeant Peter Wallis, from Seabeck, Washington, who presented the cake to Mion, said: "It was a little awkward, but it makes me feel great to give her the cake."

During the Second World War, American troops from the 88th Infantry had faced German soldiers in Vicenza. US tanks were destroyed and at least 19 soldiers were killed. The survivors received help from locals in Vicenza.

"That warm welcome by the people of Vicenza continues to this day," said Colonel Matthew Gomlak, commander of US Army Garrison Italy.