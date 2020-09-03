American illusionist David Blaine flies over Arizona desert

American illusionist David Blaine, known to perform extreme stunts, grabbed the headlines once again by flying over the Arizona desert by holding onto a bunch of helium balloons.

The 47-year-old performer’s latest act named ‘Ascension’, saw him float nearly 25,000 feet above the ground with the help of 52 balloons. He was supported by a team that was flying near him in a helicopter; they talked him through the entire process.

In the middle of the toe-curling daredevil act that Blaine performed on September 2, he had to strap himself to a parachute mid-air to descend. In those few seconds, the American magician had to unclip himself from the bunch of balloons as well.

The entire act lasted for about an hour and was streamed live on his YouTube channel. The ascension was defined as “his most ambitious and revolutionary feat yet” on YouTube. It was captioned: “David Blaine redefines magic once again for an unprecedented live event at a time when the world could use a positive distraction. Bringing wonder, hope, and untethered possibility, David tackles his most ambitious and revolutionary feat yet.”

related news

Before embarking on the mission, Blaine can be heard saying in the video: “Every single stunt that I’ve ever done is about endurance and pushing past what I thought would be possible. I cannot imagine that many people would dream of doing it.”

David Blaine is one of the world's most popular stunt performers and endurance artists, who has been performing for two decades now. He has broken many records over the years by performing incredible, awe-inspiring tricks.