AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT GPU with up to 10.6 teraflops compute power launched, priced at $379

The 6600 XT is the newest member of the Radeon RX 6000 family

AMD is looking to fill the 1080p GPU gap with a new member in the Radeon RX 6000 series family. The 6600 XT is the fifth card to be released in the series and is based on the company's RDNA2 architecture. The same architecture present in Xbox Series X|S and the PlayStation 5.

The GPU (Graphics Processing Unit) has 8GB of DDR6 RAM, 32 compute units and is theoretically capable of a single precision compute performance of 10.6 teraflops.

AMD promises the ultimate 1080p gaming performance with this card and has tagged it with a suggested retail price of $379 (Approx. Rs 28,000). The card has a clock speed of 2359 MHz and is rated 160W for power consumption using a single 8-pin PCIe power connector.

AMD has said that the card offers an average of 15 percent better performance that the competition across select AAA game titles and can run modern AAA games on maximum settings at up to 125 fps.

The card will go on sale starting August 11 and will have custom variants made by board partners such as ASRock, ASUS, BIOSTAR, Gigabyte, MSI, PowerColor, SAPPHIRE, XFX, Yeston and more.