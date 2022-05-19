Amber Heard gifted knife to Johnny Depp in 2012. Lawyers ask why

Actor Amber Heard said she gave her former husband and actor Johnny Depp a large knife as a present during the early days of their relationship.

The 36-year-old was subjected to tense cross-examination by Depp’s lawyer where she was grilled over her allegations that he violently abused her multiple times.

As jurors were shown a knife that Heard gifted Depp in 2012, his attorney questioned why she would give it to her husband at a time when he was allegedly abusing her, Independent reported.

The Aquaman actor replied that the abuse began early on in their relationship in 2011 before there was “a break” in 2012.

She also added that she didn’t believe he would stab her with a knife.

“I wasn’t afraid of him stabbing me,” Heard told the court.

The court had previously heard about the knife, which has “hasta la muerte” (until death) inscribed in Spanish.

Meanwhile, the court also heard that Johnny Depp allegedly claimed he could punch Amber Heard in the face "and no one can do anything", after their wedding in February 2015, Mirror reported.

A former close friend to the couple, Io Tillett Wright, claimed that using drugs would bring out a "cruel and misogynistic" side to Depp. He claimed the actor has admitted to him that his substance abuse had caused problems in previous relationships, the actor "didn't like life sober".

Wright said enjoyed a friendship with the former couple until December 2015. He then cut contact with Depp while being friends with Heard.

Wright claimed Depp managed to stay sober throughout his wedding day to Heard but said later, "We’re married and now I can punch her in the face and no one can do anything."

Wright also claimed that Mr Depp managed to stay sober throughout his wedding day to Ms Heard but made a comment to him after tying the knot with the actress.

"We’re married and now I can punch her in the face and no one can do anything," Mr Wright claims Mr Depp told him after marrying Ms Heard.

Recollecting conversations with the actor, Wright also claimed Depp told him about Heard: "She has no talent and when her t**s start to sag and her face gets wrinkly, no one is going to be interested in her for anything."