Makeup brand Milani trashes Amber Heard’s claims of covering bruises with their concealer

Milani Cosmetics has disputed Amber Heard’s claims that she used one of their products to cover up bruises sustained from ex-husband Johnny Depp’s domestic violence during their marriage.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard were married from February 2015 to January 2017. Heard has accused Depp of "rampant physical violence and abuse" during the marriage. Their relationship hit the limelight again recently after Depp sued Heard for $50 million, claiming that the piece on domestic violence she wrote for The Washington Post in 2018 led to him losing out on work. Heard counter-sued for $100 million.

During the ongoing defamation trial, one of Heard’s lawyers presented a Milani Cosmetics concealer in court, claiming that was the product she used to cover up her bruises. “This was what she used,” Heard’s lawyer said while presenting Milani's "Conceal + Perfect All-In-One Concealer Kit", according to The Independent. “She became very adept at it. You’re going to hear the testimony from Amber about how she had to mix the different colours for the different days of the bruises as they developed in the different colouring and how she would use (it) to touch those up to be able to cover those.”

But in a TikTok video, Milani Cosmetics implied Amber Heard could not have used the concealer kit as it was launched in 2017. “You asked us… let the record show that our Correcting Kit launched in 2017!” the makeup brand wrote in the caption.

According to The Tab, the following message played on screen in Milani’s video: “Take note: Alleged abuse was around 2014-2016. (Depp and Heard) got divorced in 2016. Makeup palette release date: 2017.”

The Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial began in Fairfax, Virginia earlier this month and is expected to last several weeks.