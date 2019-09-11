Amazon's swanky new Hyderabad office is as grand as its expansion plans

Amazon just opened its largest office campus yet in one of its fastest-growing markets. With a capacity of housing more than 15,000 employees, this can accommodate about thrice the people its former largest property could hold.

Amazon’s home base Seattle had the biggest building earlier and has about 5,000 employees working there. However, considering that one-third of its 62,000 employees in India are based in Hyderabad, Amazon opened its latest campus panning more than 68 acres of build-up area, in the South Indian city.

According to news agency AFP, Deepti Varma, Amazon’s human resource director for India and the Middle East, has said: “For Amazon, India is a very important geography.”

The office space measures to 1.8 million square feet and close to 5,000 people have already been relocated there, reported Gadgets Now. There are reportedly 300 trees, 290 conference rooms, and 49 elevators, which move at the phenomenal speed of one floor per second.

That apart, the campus has a helipad, a water recycling plant with a capacity of 8.5 lakh litre and a cafeteria that remains open throughout the day.

What’s interesting is that the Amazon Hyderabad office building also has unique facilities such as interfaith prayer rooms, mothers’ room, and showers, and an ‘Inside Day 1 Skill’ self-help tool that aids employees in understanding Amazon and the new Hyderabad campus, better.

The employees at the Hyderabad office include software engineers, machine learning scientists, finance experts, product managers, and the like.

The new campus is Amazon's first fully-owned office located outside the United States and they started working on the structure from March 30, 2016.

Notably, Amazon has been looking to expand its operations in India as it is battling Flipkart owned by retail giant Walmart in the e-commerce sector. There are reports on Amazon now trying to buy 10 percent stakes of Future Retail, which remains one of the country’s largest brick and mortar retailers. It has already set aside $5 billion to invest in India.