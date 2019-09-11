App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Sep 11, 2019 06:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Amazon's swanky new Hyderabad office is as grand as its expansion plans

Amazon has been looking to expand its operations in India as it is battling Flipkart owned by retail giant Walmart in the e-commerce sector.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Amazon's new office in Hyderabad (Image: AFP)
Amazon's new office in Hyderabad (Image: AFP)

Amazon just opened its largest office campus yet in one of its fastest-growing markets. With a capacity of housing more than 15,000 employees, this can accommodate about thrice the people its former largest property could hold.

Amazon’s home base Seattle had the biggest building earlier and has about 5,000 employees working there. However, considering that one-third of its 62,000 employees in India are based in Hyderabad, Amazon opened its latest campus panning more than 68 acres of build-up area, in the South Indian city.

According to news agency AFP, Deepti Varma, Amazon’s human resource director for India and the Middle East, has said: “For Amazon, India is a very important geography.”

Close

The office space measures to 1.8 million square feet and close to 5,000 people have already been relocated there, reported Gadgets Now. There are reportedly 300 trees, 290 conference rooms, and 49 elevators, which move at the phenomenal speed of one floor per second.

related news

That apart, the campus has a helipad, a water recycling plant with a capacity of 8.5 lakh litre and a cafeteria that remains open throughout the day.

What’s interesting is that the Amazon Hyderabad office building also has unique facilities such as interfaith prayer rooms, mothers’ room, and showers, and an ‘Inside Day 1 Skill’ self-help tool that aids employees in understanding Amazon and the new Hyderabad campus, better.

The employees at the Hyderabad office include software engineers, machine learning scientists, finance experts, product managers, and the like.

The new campus is Amazon's first fully-owned office located outside the United States and they started working on the structure from March 30, 2016.

Notably, Amazon has been looking to expand its operations in India as it is battling Flipkart owned by retail giant Walmart in the e-commerce sector. There are reports on Amazon now trying to buy 10 percent stakes of Future Retail, which remains one of the country’s largest brick and mortar retailers. It has already set aside $5 billion to invest in India.

With growing internet penetration, online retailing continues to be a booming business in India. As per a research by NASSCOM and PricewaterhouseCoopers, India's e-commerce sales are likely to triple by 2022.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 11, 2019 06:02 pm

tags #Amazon India Hyderabad

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.