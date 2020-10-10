172@29@17@247!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|trends|amazon-stops-development-of-big-budget-video-game-crucible-heres-all-you-need-to-know-5946481.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 10, 2020 11:13 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Amazon stops development of big-budget video game Crucible: Here's all you need to know

Amazon has said it will transition its team to focus on New World and other upcoming projects from Amazon Games.

Moneycontrol News

Amazon has ended development of its first original big-budget game, an ambitious science-fiction shooter called Crucible. The company said evaluation of user feedback led it to a difficult decision of discontinuing development on Crucible.

"We very much appreciate the way that our fans have rallied around our efforts, and we’ve loved seeing your responses to the changes we’ve made over the last few months, but ultimately we didn’t see a healthy, sustainable future ahead of Crucible, Amazon said, adding that the company will transition its team to focus on New World and other upcoming projects from Amazon Games.

Crucible, a team-based combat game, borrows elements from battle arena games like League of Legends and Dota 2.

Close

Amazon, in a post titled 'Final Crucible Developer Update', said that it will offer a full refund for any purchases made and credit purchases within Crucible will be disabled.

"In the next few weeks, we’ll be hosting a final playtest and community celebration, both in-game and in our official Discord. After that point we’ll be disabling matchmaking, although you’ll still be able to play Crucible through the custom games feature," Amazon added.

Crucible was scheduled to be released on March 31 this year. However, due to coronavirus travel restrictions, the date was pushed to April 14.

On March 23, Frazzini, Castle and other executives convened a videoconference and decided to delay Crucible again, to May. It was finally launched in May after years in development before being put back into closed beta in July.
First Published on Oct 10, 2020 11:13 am

tags #Amazon #Crucible

