you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jan 15, 2020 03:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Amazon Smbhav summit: Narayana Murthy miffed with delayed start

Bezos also committed an investment of $1 billion to bring small and mid-sized Indian businesses online

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Amazon on January 15 kicked off its two-day mega summit for small and medium enterprises in New Delhi. However, not everything went according to plan with the event beginning nearly an hour-and-a-half late.

The delay was enough to force NR Narayana Murthy to cut short his 20-minute talk to little over five minutes, and he did not hide his displeasure.

"We are delayed by more than an hour and a half. I should have finished my talk by 11.45 am. But it is 11.53 am. Therefore, I will try and paraphrase my talk. I was supposed to speak for 20 minutes, but will now try and finish it in five minutes because I am not used to delays," he said.

At the end of Murthy’s talk, Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos personally invited him back on stage to present him with a token of appreciation.

related news

During the summit, Bezos also committed an investment of $1 billion (Approx. Rs 7,100 crores) to bring small and mid-sized Indian businesses online.

"Over the next five years, Amazon will invest an incremental $1 billion to digitise micro and small businesses in cities, towns, and villages across India, helping them reach more customers than ever before," said Bezos.

Hundred global leaders and industry experts, more than 70 business and tech partners and over 3,000 SMBs, entrepreneurs and startups are participating in Amazon’s summit.

First Published on Jan 15, 2020 03:58 pm

