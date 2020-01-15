Amazon Smbhav summit: Narayana Murthy miffed with delayed start

Amazon on January 15 kicked off its two-day mega summit for small and medium enterprises in New Delhi. However, not everything went according to plan with the event beginning nearly an hour-and-a-half late.

The delay was enough to force NR Narayana Murthy to cut short his 20-minute talk to little over five minutes, and he did not hide his displeasure.

"We are delayed by more than an hour and a half. I should have finished my talk by 11.45 am. But it is 11.53 am. Therefore, I will try and paraphrase my talk. I was supposed to speak for 20 minutes, but will now try and finish it in five minutes because I am not used to delays," he said.

At the end of Murthy’s talk, Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos personally invited him back on stage to present him with a token of appreciation.

During the summit, Bezos also committed an investment of $1 billion (Approx. Rs 7,100 crores) to bring small and mid-sized Indian businesses online.

"Over the next five years, Amazon will invest an incremental $1 billion to digitise micro and small businesses in cities, towns, and villages across India, helping them reach more customers than ever before," said Bezos.