Last Updated : May 27, 2019 02:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Amazon shareholder attempts to return item by approaching CEO Jeff Bezos at annual meeting

One of the more pertinent issues that popped up was regarding climate change.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Amazon’s annual meeting saw the e-commerce giant face an astonishing number of shareholder resolutions. As with all shareholder meetings, all the resolutions failed.

However, the increasing number of proposals is a grim reminder of the scrutiny the company is facing in its quest to expand the business across different industry verticals.

Several company stakeholders gathered to discuss issues spanning from renewable energy and equal pay to the sale of facial recognition technology to governments.

However, the highlight was when one woman reached out to Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos to try and return a product she had bought on the website during the open question-and-answer round with Jeff Bezos.

The woman asked Bezos “can you return this for me” to which he politely replied asking her to wait after the conference was concluded. He further added, “My apologies that you had to use this unusual venue to accomplish what should have been a much simpler task” and ended by mentioning, “we’ll also look into the root cause of why that happened”.

However, this was the easiest question that came Bezos’ way.

According to a report by Alliance Advisor, Amazon received more resolutions this year than any other company. While a few of them were eventually withdrawn, 12 generated substantial support by stakeholders. However, the company’s board opposed all of them.

One of the more pertinent issues that popped up was regarding climate change. During the presentation, a resolution backed by over 7,600 Amazon employees who asked for a plan on how Amazon would address climate change. Emily Cunningham invited CEO Jeff Bezos on stage to hear a resolution in person.
First Published on May 27, 2019 02:24 pm

tags #Amazon #Technology

