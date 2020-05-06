App
Last Updated : May 06, 2020 08:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Amazon Prime members get exclusive mobile gaming benefits in India

Amazon’s gaming benefits are currently available for all Prime members for free.

Carlsen Martin

Amazon just announced a new benefit for its Prime members that is targeted towards gaming enthusiast. Amazon Prime members in India can now enjoy an array of mobile gaming content, including access to free in-game content like collectable characters, upgrades, in-game currency, and Prime-only tournaments across mobile games.

The list of games that Amazon Prime members benefit from include Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, Words With Friends 2, World Cricket Championship, and Mafia City. The content line-up at launch includes a Stadium Unlock for World Cricket Championship 2, 50 Gold and 10K Cash for Mafia City, an item chest and hero and skin trial cards from Mobile Legends: Bang Bang and a Mystery Box from Words with Friends 2.

Akshay Sahi, Director and Head of Prime, Amazon India, said in an official statement, “With the launch of Prime gaming, we continue to make Amazon Prime more valuable for members in India. We recognise the need for in-game content by mobile gamers to enhance their playing experience and are delighted to provide access to this content FREE to Prime members. We will continue to add new in-game content for other popular games, with frequent content refreshes.”

Prime members can also look forward to upcoming launches from games like Ludo King and more. According to the company, the selection will be refreshed regularly with new content and games every month. Sahi added that the #PlayApartTogether initiative by the World Health Organisation is a reminder that people can still enjoy games together with friends and family while maintaining social distancing.

Amazon’s gaming benefits are currently available for all Prime members. All you need to do is log in to a game with your Amazon credentials to avail these benefits. An Amazon Prime membership costs Rs 129 per month or Rs 999 annually.

First Published on May 6, 2020 08:37 pm

tags #Amazon #gaming

