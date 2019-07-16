Amazon Prime Day 2019: iPhone XR sold-out before Day 1 ends

Amazon Prime Day 2019 has entered its second day where offers on smartphones and other tech items continue to pour in. One of the deals offered yesterday was the iPhone XR at a starting price of Rs 49,990. Before the first day got over, iPhone XR was sold out on Amazon.

The iPhone XR was retailing at its lowest-ever price in India for Rs 49,999 during the Amazon Prime Day sale. All the iPhone XR models, namely the 64GB, 128 and 256GB variants, were being offered for a discount of nearly Rs 10,000. At the time of writing this, these variants of the iPhone XR were ‘currently unavailable’.

We have entered the second (and the last day) of the Prime Day 2019 sale, and the iPhone XR is still not available for purchase. It is unclear if Amazon would restock the units at the discounted price.

Until stocks lasted, the iPhone XR with 64GB storage was available for Rs 49,999, down from its last revised price of Rs 59,990. The iPhone XR with 128GB and 256GB were also on offer for Rs 54,999 and 64,999, respectively.

If you are still looking to buy one of the iPhones without the home button, the iPhone X can still be bought for a discount. At the time of writing this, the iPhone X with 64GB could be purchased for Rs 59,990. The 10th-anniversary iPhone was launched in India for Rs 91,900 in 2017 and has been available on e-commerce websites near the Rs 70,000-mark.