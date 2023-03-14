Amazon Mega Electronics Day sale: Here's what is up for grabs at a discount

The Amazon "Mega Electronics Day" sale entered its final day on Tuesday, giving consumers the chance to purchase different electronic products such as headphones and laptops at discounted prices. Some of the brands offering different electronic products at discounts on the "Mega Electronics Day" sale are HP, Dell, Lenovo, Acer, and ASUS.

Consumers can avail an instant discount of 10 per cent by using Yes Bank, HDFC Bank, and HSBC Bank credit cards.

Here is a list of products that can be bought on discounts during Amazon Mega Electronics Day sale

HP Victus

Originally prices at Rs 71,343, The HP Victus can purchased at a discounted rate of Rs 54,990 after a 23 per cent discount.

Here are some of the product features:

Built For Play – The Victus by HP 16.1 inch Gaming Laptop PC has what you need to play: a powerful AMD processor and Radeon graphics, an upgraded cooling system, a high-resolution, fast display, and OMEN Gaming Hub. Next-Gen Graphics – Experience incredible visuals to elevate all of your gameplay with an AMD Radeon RX 5500M graphics card that’s equipped with 4 GB of GDDR6 dedicated memory and PCI Express 4.0 support for speedier data-transfers. Immersive Display – Enjoy vibrant, crystal-clear images with 178-degree wide-viewing angles on this FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS, micro-edge display; plus, this screen’s non-reflective and low-gloss design means you'll get less glare while outside in the sun or under bright lights. Uncompromising Performance – This thin and light laptop lacks nothing in power, packing the speedy 6-core AMD Ryzen 5 5600H mobile processor and up to 4.2 GHz max boost clock. Memory and Storage – With 8 GB of RAM, you’ll get a boost to system responsiveness and improved frame rates while gaming. Also, experience shorter load times and faster boot-ups thanks to your laptop computer’s 512 GB of PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD storage. Game Uninterrupted – Keep playing as your HP laptop’s battery lasts up to 4 hours and can be recharged to 50 per cent in approximately 30 minutes with HP Fast Charge. Windows 11 Home and Warranty – From a rejuvenated Start menu to new ways to connect, the Windows 11 OS is the place to think, express, and create in a natural way. Protect your purchase with the 1-year limited warranty. Effortlessly Connected – Enjoy a smooth wireless experience with a Wi-Fi CERTIFIED 6 (2x2) and Bluetooth 5 combo. Outfitted For More – Beyond all the features you need for gaming, this laptop also sports a wide vision HD webcam, dual speakers custom-tuned by B&O, and a backlit keyboard with an integrated numeric pad. Sustainable Design – Built with the environment in mind, this laptop gaming computer is designed using sustainable materials, shipped in recycled packaging, and is ENERGY STAR certified and EPEAT Silver registered.

You can purchase the product here

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3

Originally available at a price of Rs 82,490, The laptop has been priced at Rs 53,990 which is a discount of 35 per cent.

Here are some of the product features:

Processor: 11th Gen Intel Core i5-11300H | Speed: 3.1 GHz (Base) - 4.4 GHz (Max) | 4 Cores | 8 Threads | 8MB Cache Display: 15.6" FHD (1920x1080) | IPS Technology | 120 Hz Refresh Rate | 250Nits Brightness | Anti-glare | 45 per cent NTSC || Memory: 8GB RAM DDR4-3200 | Upgradable Up to 16GB || Storage: 512GB SSD Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GDDR6 Dedicated Graphics || Cooling: 100 per cent imporved ventilation rate | 21 per cent larger thermal Area | 35 per cent higher TDP Military Grade : MIL-STD-810G Qualified Design| Qualified for various Military Specification Tests like Low & High Temp (-25 to 63°C for 4 hrs) | Temp Shock (-25 to 63°C one way temp Shock)| Shock (122cm+ Drop Test) | Vibration (4-32Hz over 2 hrs) OS and Pre-Installed Software: Pre-Loaded Windows 11 Home with Lifetime Validity | Office Trial | Xbox GamePass Ultimate 3-month subscription Audio: 2x 2W HD Stereo Speakers | Nahimic Audio with Surround Sound, Sound Tracker, Night Mode, Sound Sharing & Content Profiles || Camera: HD 720p with E-camera Shutter | Physical kill switch for 100 per cent privacy protection | Integrated Dual Array Mic Keyboard: Full-size 4-Zone white Backlit legendary TrueStrike Keyboard with 100 per cent Anti-Ghosting, Anti-Abrasion & Soft-Landing switches | 1.5 mm Key Travel | Large Arrow Keys| 1 piece TrackPad Battery Life: 45Wh upto 6 Hours | Rapid Charge (up to 50 per cent in 30 min) || Connectivity : Wifi 6 11ax (2x2) | Bluetooth 5.0 || Ports: 2x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 | 1x USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 (Data transfer) | 1x 3.5mm Jack | 1X HDMI 2.0 | 1X Ethernet (RJ-45) Warranty: This genuine Lenovo laptop comes with 1 Year onsite manufacturer warranty + 1 Year Accidental Damage Protection + 1 Year

You can buy the product here

Dell Gaming G15 5525

This gaming laptop, which was originally priced at Rs 1,01,448 will be available at a discount of 32 per cent and at a reduced price of Rs 69,490.

Here are some of the product features:

Processor: AMD Ryzen5 6600H 6-Cores Processor (19M Cache, up to 4.5 GHz) RAM & Storage: 8GB, 1xRAM & Storage: 8GB, DDR5, 4800MHz & 512GB M.2 PCIe Solid State Drive Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 4GB GDDR6 (90 W) Display & Keyboard: 15.6 inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 120Hz 250 nits WVA Anti- Glare LED Backlit Narrow Border Display & Orange backlit Keyboard Software: Windows 11 & Microsoft Office Home and Student 2021 & 3-Cell Battery, 56WHr (Integrated)

Ports: (1) HDMI 2.1, (3) SuperSpeed USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, (1) USB Type C Gen 3.2 Display Port Alt-Mode, Headphone/Mic, (1) RJ45

You can purchase the product here