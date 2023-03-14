 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Amazon Mega Electronics Day sale: Here's what is up for grabs at a discount

Moneycontrol News
Mar 14, 2023 / 01:57 PM IST

Some of the brands offering different electronic products at discounts on the Amazon "Mega Electronics Day" sale are HP, Dell, Lenovo, Acer, and ASUS.

The Amazon "Mega Electronics Day" sale entered its final day on Tuesday, giving consumers the chance to purchase different electronic products such as headphones and laptops at discounted prices. Some of the brands offering different electronic products at discounts on the "Mega Electronics Day" sale are HP, Dell, Lenovo, Acer, and ASUS.

Consumers can avail an instant discount of 10 per cent by using Yes Bank, HDFC Bank, and HSBC Bank credit cards.

Here is a list of products that can be bought on discounts during Amazon Mega Electronics Day sale

HP Victus