Amazon manager shot dead in Delhi was planning to move to Bengaluru

Harpreet Gill was a senior manager at Amazon.

Harpreet Gill, the 36-year-old man who was shot dead in Delhi, was planning to move to Bengaluru, his uncle said, according to news agency PTI. He was shot dead in northeast Delhi late Tuesday night while travelling on a two-wheeler with his friend, who too has been injured in the attack.

Five men on two scooters allegedly attacked them after a fight over space for passage on the narrow street in their neighbourhood. While Gill was shot in the head and declared dead at a hospital, his friend, Govind Singh, has received a head injury and is being treated in hospital.

Gill worked as a senior manager at e-commerce giant Amazon and was the elder son of his parents.

Bobby Singh Gill, the victim’s uncle, said he was the elder son of his parents and was planning to move to Bengaluru when the tragedy struck.

"Harpreet was home on Tuesday as it was his day off. He used to take a walk after coming from the office. Around 10.45 pm, he told his mother he was going for a walk,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.

"He was with Govind on a motorcycle. We heard that a two-wheeler hit their bike and sped away hurling abuses at them.”

While Harpreet Gill was unmarried, his younger brother was married and has a child, the uncle said. His father is unwell.

"I got a call on Wednesday morning that someone had killed Harpreet. He had no enmity with anyone and had been working for the company for the last 10 to 12 years. I heard he was about to get an award for his performance in the coming months," Gill's cousin, Amanpal Singh, said.

Two 18-year-olds among the five accused were arrested on Thursday based on CCTV footage from the area where the crime took place. Delhi Police said efforts are being made to apprehend the remaining accused persons.

(With inputs from PTI)