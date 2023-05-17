'15-minute phone call': Indian Amazon employee laid off in US

Amazon announced its second round of layoffs in March, in which 9,000 jobs are to be cut.

As major companies across the world continue their layoff spree, LinkedIn is flooded with posts from people who have lost their jobs, seeking new opportunities. Amazon is among the big tech companies that have cut thousands of jobs in the past few months.

A data scientist, who spent a little over three years at Amazon in the United States, is among the Indians who have been laid off by the e-commerce giant. Talking to LinkedIn, he wrote about losing his job last month and how, strangely, he had foreseen a setback in life.

He was promoted to the role of a Senior Economist just three months before being laid off. “…the day my promotion to Senior was approved, I expressed to my wife that things had been going exceedingly well recently. I joked that things generally turn for the worse at such moments,” he wrote on LinkedIn.

“Funnily enough, exactly three months from that day, I was informed that my role at Amazon was terminated.”

He said the layoff call from his employer last all of 15 minutes. “Three years of obsessing over ownership, earning trust of big thinkers, and removing bias from actions, culminated into a 15-minute phone call that dived deep into frugality,” he said.

The data scientist, who is on an H-1B visa, lives in San Jose with his wife and a “four-month-old puppy who wouldn’t stop biting me”.

“This tunnel is dark and winding, but with your support, I am confident that there is light at the end,” he wrote on LinkedIn.

H-1B visa-holders get only 60 days after termination to either find a new job, have another employer file an H-1B petition on their behalf, or leave the US.

Amazon announced its second round of layoffs in March, in which 9,000 jobs are to be cut. In a memo to employees on March 20, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said it was a “difficult decision” taken for the long-term benefit of the company. These layoffs come over and above the 18,000 roles that were eliminated just a few months ago.

The e-commerce giant is in the process of laying off at least 500 employees across verticals in India as part of the second round of mass job cuts. The layoffs are affecting various departments, including Amazon Web Services (AWS), human resources and support functions, multiple sources have confirmed.

Tens of thousands of people across the world have lost their jobs in the past six months as global technology giants are on a layoff spree globally. Amazon, Google, Microsoft, Meta, Twitter and Goldman Sachs are among companies that have sacked employees recently or frozen hiring in the face of sluggish consumer spending, higher interest rates and surging inflation worldwide.