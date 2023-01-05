 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Read Amazon CEO's full statement announcing mass layoffs

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Jan 05, 2023 / 10:14 AM IST

Amazon plans cut over 18,000 jobs, mostly across Amazon Stores and PXT organisations.

Andy Jassy, CEO, Amazon (Reuters file image)

Amazon has announced that it will lay off more than 18,000 workers amid an uncertain economy, promising to provide affected workers severance payments, health insurance and placement support.

CEO Andy Jassy said the company had hired rapidly in the last few years and after reviews, took the tough call of cutting jobs, mostly across Amazon Stores and PXT organisations.

Here is the full text of his message to employees: 

As I shared back in November, as part of our annual planning process for 2023, leaders across the company have been working with their teams and looking at their workforce levels, investments they want to make in the future, and prioritizing what matters most to customers and the long-term health of our businesses. This year’s review has been more difficult given the uncertain economy and that we’ve hired rapidly over the last several years.

In November, we communicated the hard decision to eliminate a number of positions across our Devices and Books businesses, and also announced a voluntary reduction offer for some employees in our People, Experience, and Technology (PXT) organization. I also shared that we weren’t done with our annual planning process and that I expected there would be more role reductions in early 2023.

Today, I wanted to share the outcome of these further reviews, which is the difficult decision to eliminate additional roles. Between the reductions we made in November and the ones we’re sharing today, we plan to eliminate just over 18,000 roles. Several teams are impacted; however, the majority of role eliminations are in our Amazon Stores and PXT organizations.