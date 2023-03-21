Amazon layoffs: Bengaluru employee disappointed that 'my first job ended so soon'

After Amazon announced its second round of layoffs, an employee from Bengaluru, one among the 9,000 to be affected by the tech giant's decision has come forward sharing that it was disappointing to have lost his first job so soon.

Hardik Khurana had worked with Amazon for nine months.

"Due to recent Amazon layoffs my role as a software development engineer was impacted. Today is officially my last working day," Khurana wrote on LinkedIn. "Although it's disappointing that my first job ended so soon, I'm grateful for the opportunity... I also met many amazing people during my time at Amazon who are now helping me through these unfavorable circumstances."

In a memo to employees on March 20, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said it was a “difficult decision” taken for the long-term benefit of the company. These layoffs come over and above the 18,000 roles that were eliminated just two months ago.