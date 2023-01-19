 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
7 months pregnant during Amazon layoffs. What this mother did

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Jan 19, 2023 / 01:46 PM IST

The widespread tech gloom is affecting thousands of families around the world.

Laurin S, a senior program manager, departed Amazon in December. (Image credit: LinkedIn)

First jobs lost, notices received just days before relocating -- these are just some of the personal stories of those affected by Amazon's mass layoffs.

Amazon announced its plans to lay off thousands of employees in November 2022. After that, many workers opted for a Voluntary Release Program -- wherein staffers voluntarily separate from a company and receive lump-sum severance pay and other benefits.

Among those who took this route was US-based Laurin S, a senior program manager. When she departed Amazon in December, she was seven months pregnant.

"I decided to accept the Voluntary Release Program for my own sanity," Laurin wrote in a LinkedIn post on January 18.

Laurin, who is also an entrepreneur, said she was fortunate to have other sources of income to rely on,

"My heart goes out to everyone impacted by layoffs over the last few months, especially my former colleagues at Amazon," Laurin wrote. "Sending all of you thoughts and well wishes as we try to navigate these difficult times."