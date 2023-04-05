Techie laid off by Amazon India finds new job, offers help to others: 'Determined to recover'

Amazon announced more job cuts on Tuesday.

In February, software developer from Chandigarh, Chaitanya Gupta, was laid off from Amazon. In March, not only has he secured a new job, Gupta has also been helping other techies with job opportunities.

"Going through a layoff can be challenging, but I was determined to recover from it and find a new opportunity that would allow me to continue growing as a software developer," he wrote on LinkedIn. Gupta had worked with Amazon for six months in Bengaluru and he was hired after four rounds of selections. It was his first job after graduating from Punjab Engineering College in Chandigarh.

Currently, he works with fintech XFlow in Bengaluru. "With the help of my network and a lot of hard work, I was able to land a job at XFlow, and I couldn't be happier with my decision," Gupta said, adding that the company is hiring backend engineers.

Meanwhile, Amazon on Tuesday laid off about 100 employees in its video-game divisions as part of its broader cutbacks. “Our resources will be aligned to support our focus on content,” Games Vice President Christoph Hartmann wrote in a memo to employees. “Going forward, we will continue to invest in our internal development efforts, and our teams will continue to grow as our projects progress.”

The recent layoffs come at a time when the tech giant already announced about cutting close to 9,000 jobs. Last year, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy declared that the layoffs at the company would easily continue till 2023 as the company is trying to not just cut its costs but also expend in strategic areas.

