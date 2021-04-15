Amazon India launches venture funds for SMB startups; rolls out special NE initiative

A worker dries thread for weaving handlooms at a textile mill in Agartala, capital of India's northeastern state of Tripura, July 17, 2009. India's textile industry was left disappointed after India's federal budget on July 6, as key demands were not met despite some positive announcements for the export-oriented sector, sending shares of textile firms down. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey (INDIA BUSINESS)

Amazon India has announced a $250 mn Amazon Smbhav Venture Fund to invest in startups and entrepreneurs focusing on technology innovations in SMB (small and medium businesses) digitization, Agriculture and Healthcare.

It also plans to bring 1 million offline retailers and neighbourhood stores online on the Amazon India marketplace by 2025 hrough the Local Shops on Amazon program.

The e-commerce giant also launched the ‘Spotlight North East’ initiative to bring 50,000 artisans, weavers and small businesses online from the 8 states in the North East region of India by 2025 and to boost exports of key commodities like tea, spices and honey from the region.

These initiatives were announced at the Amazon Smbhav event by Andy Jassy, AWS CEO and incoming CEO of Amazon, and Amit Agarwal, Global Senior VP and Country Head, Amazon India.

As part of the Venture Fund, Amazon announced an investment in “M1xchange”– a startup focusing on invoice discounting marketplace exchange for MSMEs (Micro Small and Medium Enterprises).