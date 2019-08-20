Amazon India accidentally reveals Mi A3 price and specifications ahead of official launch

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi is gearing up to launch the Mi A3 on August 21 in India. Before the official launch, specifications and pricing of the Mi A3 were listed on the Amazon India website. Though the listing was taken down soon, a twitter user managed to take note of the details.

A Twitter user named Junky Tech has uploaded an image of the Amazon India listing of the Mi A3. The smartphone listing only revealed the pricing and specifications of the Mi A3 and was not available for purchase.

Mi A3 would be available in 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB variants in India. The devices would be priced at Rs 14,998 and Rs 17,498, respectively. It will be available in three colours - Not Just Blue, More than White, and Kind of Grey.

The Mi A3 India pricing is significantly different when compared to the international markets. The smartphone is available in Spain for EUR 249 (approx Rs 19,800) for the base variant.

Specifications include a 6.08-inch HD+ AMOLED display with a 720*1560 resolution and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The screen has a water-drop notch on top and very minimum bezels on the sides. It also gets an in-display fingerprint scanner for secure unlocking.

Under the hood, the Mi A3 gets an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, paired with 4GB and 6GB RAM. Storage options include 64GB and 128GB internal memory, expandable via microSD.

The device is juiced by a 4,030 mAh battery which supports 18W fast charging. Mi A3 boots on Android 9.0 out-of-the-box and is a part of Google’s Android One program. This means that the smartphone would get assured software updates for two years and security updates for three years.

In optics, there is a triple-camera setup at the back. There is a 48MP primary sensor with an f/1.79 aperture. The other two sensors include an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP depth sensor. The device houses a 32MP front camera inside the water-drop notch.