App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Aug 20, 2019 02:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Amazon India accidentally reveals Mi A3 price and specifications ahead of official launch

The smartphone listing, before it was taken down, only revealed the pricing and specifications of the Mi A3 and was not available for purchase.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi is gearing up to launch the Mi A3 on August 21 in India. Before the official launch, specifications and pricing of the Mi A3 were listed on the Amazon India website. Though the listing was taken down soon, a twitter user managed to take note of the details.

A Twitter user named Junky Tech has uploaded an image of the Amazon India listing of the Mi A3. The smartphone listing only revealed the pricing and specifications of the Mi A3 and was not available for purchase.

Mi A3 would be available in 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB variants in India. The devices would be priced at Rs 14,998 and Rs 17,498, respectively. It will be available in three colours - Not Just Blue, More than White, and Kind of Grey.

Close

The Mi A3 India pricing is significantly different when compared to the international markets. The smartphone is available in Spain for EUR 249 (approx Rs 19,800) for the base variant.

related news

Specifications include a 6.08-inch HD+ AMOLED display with a 720*1560 resolution and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The screen has a water-drop notch on top and very minimum bezels on the sides. It also gets an in-display fingerprint scanner for secure unlocking.

Under the hood, the Mi A3 gets an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, paired with 4GB and 6GB RAM. Storage options include 64GB and 128GB internal memory, expandable via microSD.

The device is juiced by a 4,030 mAh battery which supports 18W fast charging. Mi A3 boots on Android 9.0 out-of-the-box and is a part of Google’s Android One program. This means that the smartphone would get assured software updates for two years and security updates for three years.

In optics, there is a triple-camera setup at the back. There is a 48MP primary sensor with an f/1.79 aperture. The other two sensors include an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP depth sensor. The device houses a 32MP front camera inside the water-drop notch.

Connectivity options on the Mi A3 include Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, 4G VoLTE, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 20, 2019 02:18 pm

tags #gadgets #smartphones #Xiaomi

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.