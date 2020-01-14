Amazon Great Indian Sale 2020 | To commence Jan 19, offers on OnePlus TV, iPhone XR, Galaxy Note 9

Amazon is gearing up for its first Great Indian Sale of 2020. The ecommerce behemoth is offering deals on everything from personal tech to daily essentials. While the sale will commence on January 19 (January 18 noon for Prime users), the company has already revealed the devices that will be offered during the sale.

The Seattle-based company is offering discounts on several flagship and entry-levels smartphones. The Samsung Galaxy M30s and Vivo U20 are set to see price cuts, while OnePlus 7T can be purchased at no cost EMIs for up to six months.

Discounts will also be offered on devices like the Galaxy Note 9 and Apple iPhone XR. Amazon will be unveiling deals on Huawei, Realme, Nokia, LG, Oppo and Honor devices in the days building up to the sale.

Mobile accessories like cases, chargers and headphones will also go on sale.

Laptops, cameras, headphones, speakers, smartwatches and fitness bands will all see price cuts or offers during the Great Indian sale.

Amazon will also unveil offers on computer accessories and components, including monitors, graphics cards, processors, gaming keyboards, gaming mice, printers and hard drives. It is promising discounts up to 60-percent, along with additional value exchange and no cost EMIs.

Large appliances will also see price cuts during the Amazon sale. The e-retailer is promising over 150 deals on TVs including price cuts on OnePlus TV and Xiaomi’s Mi TVs.

Other appliances like washing machines, refrigerators and air conditioners, will also be available at special prices. Apart from discounts of up to 60-percent, consumers can avail no cost EMI payment options, exchange offers and schedule installations.

Amazon devices will also be on sale with discounts up to Rs 1,200 off on the Fire Stick and up to 45-percent off on Alexa-enabled devices. Alexa smart home devices and Kindle e-readers will see discounts up to 50-percent and Rs 3,000, respectively.

Video games and consoles will also see price cuts during the sale.