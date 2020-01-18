Amazon Great Indian Sale 2020: OnePlus 7T, Redmi Note 8 Pro, Galaxy Note 10+, iPhone 11, all smartphone deals revealed

Amazon’s Great Indian Sale 2020 will kick off on Saturday, January 18 at noon for Prime members. If you are looking to buy a smartphone, Amazon is offering excellent deals on several handsets. Apart from price cuts, there’s a 10 percent instant discount on transactions with SBI credit cards, a No Cost EMI payment options and extra value on exchange of old smartphones.

The e-retail giant recently revealed the best smartphone offers during its mega Republic Day sale.

Looking to buy a flagship?

The Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10 Plus are available with a No Cost EMI payment option for up to nine months, while Amazon is also offering Rs 2,500 extra on the exchange of an old phone. The OnePlus 7 Pro and 7T Pro will be available starting from Rs 42,999 and Rs 51,999, respectively, while both flagships also offer a No Cost EMI payment option up to 12 months and Rs 2,000 extra on exchange. While the price cut on the iPhone 11 Pro is yet to be unveiled, the iPhone 11 can also be purchased with a 12-month No Cost EMI option.

Looking to buy a flagship killer?

The OnePlus 7T and LG G8 ThinQ will be available for Rs 34,999 and Rs 35,990, respectively. OnePlus is also offering a No Cost EMI payment option up to nine months, while LG has opted for a Rs 2,000 extra off on exchange. The Honor 10 will be available for Rs 21,999, making it the most affordable flagship killer on the market.

Looking to buy a mid-range smartphone?

The Redmi Note 8 Pro and Samsung Galaxy M30s are both available at their lowest-ever prices, starting from Rs 13,999 and Rs 12,999, respectively. If you want the best software on a budget, you can opt for the Mi A3 (From Rs 11,999) and Nokia 6.2 (From Rs 12,499). The Samsung Galaxy M40, Vivo Y19, Huawei P30 Lite and Oppo F11 all pack versatile rear cameras under 14K.

Looking to buy an affordable smartphone?

The Vivo U10 and U20 are available at their best-ever prices at Rs 7,990 and Rs 9,990, respectively. The Samsung Galaxy M10s and M30 can be purchased for Rs 7,999 and Rs 8,999, respectively, the latter becomes the first smartphone under Rs 10,000 to feature an FHD AMOLED display. The Nokia 4.2 is available at its lowest price at Rs 5,999, making it an incredibly good buy if you’re looking for good software at this price.

Looking to buy a last-gen flagship?