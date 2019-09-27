Amazon Great Indian Festival: Smartphones of Xiaomi, OnePlus and Vivo get price cuts

Amazon India is gearing up to take on Flipkart’s Big Billion Days Sale. Amazon’s Great Indian Festival 2019 Sale is bringing excellent deals on smartphones and giving Flipkart's Big Billion Days a tough competition.

Amazon is offering great deals on all types of smartphones from budget to premium and everything in the middle.

The E-commerce giant is slashing prices on handsets from Samsung, Xiaomi, Vivo, OnePlus, Redmi, Nokia, Honor, Huawei, and LG. So, let’s take a look at some of the best deals on offer.

Xiaomi

The Redmi Poco F1 gets a massive price cut and will be available at Rs 14,999 for the 6GB/128GB variant. The Redmi Y3 and Redmi 7A both get Rs 1K price cuts, while the Redmi 7 is now available at Rs 5,999.

Huawei

While Amazon is offering Rs 500 cashback as Amazon Pay balance on the Huawei Y9 Prime, the big price cuts come in Huawei’s flagship space. The Huawei P30 Pro is now available at Rs 63,990 from its original Rs 71,990 price tag. Things get even better on the Mate front as the Mate 20 Pro starts at Rs 49,990. Huawei also includes the Watch GT Fortuna worth 13K with the Mate 20 Pro.

Samsung

Samsung is bringing offers on budget, mid-range and flagship smartphones. The Galaxy M30 is getting a big price cut and will be available at Rs 9,999, while the M10s debuts at Rs 8,999. The Galaxy Note 9 will be priced at Rs 42,999, making it quite the value proposition. Samsung is also offering Rs 2,000 and Rs 2,500 extra on exchange for the Galaxy A30s and A50s, respectively. The Galaxy S10 and A70 also get extra off on exchange.

OnePlus

In the wake of the OnePlus 7T announcement, both the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro have also received price cuts. The OnePlus 7 drops to Rs 29,999 from its original Rs 32,999 price, while the OnePlus 7 Pro starts from Rs 44,999.