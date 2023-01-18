 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
More IIT graduates laid off by Amazon, Goldman Sachs. 'It's really disheartening'

Ankita Sengupta
Jan 18, 2023 / 07:29 PM IST

"It is really disheartening, without any performance considerations they are laying off just like that," wrote Samyak Jain who had worked with Amazon for six months. "It was my first job and my first experience in software development."

Amazon intends to cut off more than 18,000 roles as part of a workforce reduction while Goldman Sachs laid off 3,000 employees in a day. (Representative image)

As major firms such as Amazon and Goldman Sachs continue with its lay off, several of its employees who are IIT alumni have been taking to social media to look for new job opportunities. Most of the employees sacked appear to have been employed by the companies for only a few months.

Ayaz Anis, Utkarsh Mittal, Harsh, and Samyak Jain have all studied in IIT and had worked for between six and eight months before being laid off recently.

All of them made the news of their termination public on social media platforms, especially LinkedIn, while appealing for help to find new job opportunities.

"Never wanted to start my 2023 on this, but as a part of Amazon layoffs, my job role got terminated recently," wrote Harsh, an alumnus of IIT Mandi.

"As of the start of 2023, I, unfortunately, became a part of recent layoffs at Goldman Sachs, despite having no performance issues," posted Mittal who had studied in IIT Kanpur and had even received a meritorious award for the best academic performance in any science department in the graduating batch.

"It is really disheartening, without any performance considerations they are laying off just like that," wrote Jain who had worked with Amazon for six months. "It was my first job and my first experience in software development."