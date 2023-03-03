 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Amazon, Flipkart Holi sale 2023 is live and here's what is up for grabs at a discount

Moneycontrol News
Mar 03, 2023 / 06:35 PM IST

Flipkart and Amazon are offering up to 70 per cent discount on furniture, home appliances, gadgets, laptops and mobile phones.

There are a number of offers and discounts for Holi on Amazon and Flipkart. (Representational)

E-commerce giants Amazon and Flipkart have announced amazing offers and discounts for the upcoming Amazon and Flipkart Holi sale 2023 ahead of the festival of colours on March 8. Exciting offers and discounts can be availed on electronics, furniture, mobile phones, appliances among others.

Amazon is offering up to 70 per cent discount on several gadgets like laptops, wearables and the sale is currently live under the “Holi Shopping Store” section.

Flipkart’s sale will start from March 3, 2023 and up to 80 per cent discount will be applicable on more than 1 lakh products from different brands.

Flipkart is offering 70 per cent discount on furniture, up to 75 per cent off on home appliances like refrigerators, washing machines etc. There will be a 55 per cent discount on air conditioners and a 45 per cent discount on best-selling laptops.