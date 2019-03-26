Amazon Fab Phones Fest and Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza: Best deals on flagship smartphones

Samsung Galaxy S9 | Amazon | Rs 48,900 | While the Galaxy S9 doesn’t see any price cut, it makes it to this list simply because of the whopping up to Rs 9,000 extra off on exchange. Only recently released, the S9 is an excellent smartphone with a great camera, beautiful display and powerful performance. We used a OnePlus 3T on Amazon’s exchange calculator, which helped us bring the price of the phone down to Rs 33,100. Sure, you’re thinking why not get the Galaxy S10e. Using the same phone for exchange, the S10e came in at Rs 49,100 down from Rs 55,900.