App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Mar 26, 2019 09:55 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Amazon Fab Phones Fest and Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza: Best deals on flagship smartphones

Get the best deals on flagship handsets from the 25th to the 28th of March during Amazon and Flipkart's mega smartphone sales.

Carlsen Martin
vivo nex launch
1/7

Vivo Nex | Amazon | Rs 33,927 | The Vivo Nex was the first commercial smartphone to adopt the pop-up selfie camera. The Nex packs a flagship Snapdragon 845 SoC, 8GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage. This last generation flagship from Vivo offers excellent value for money with its current price drop from Rs 39,990 down to Rs 33,927.
Google Pixel 3 XL | Flipkart | Rs 61,999 | The Google Pixel 3XL features one of the best camera systems, focusing primarily on AI technology rather than multiple cameras or a high megapixel count to get results. The Pixel 3 XL features more than decent hardware and is one very capable flagship. Additionally, low-light photography of the Pixel still remains unmatched thanks to Google’s Night Sight. Additionally, Flipkart is offering Rs 500 extra on exchange as well as 5-per cent off on Axis Bank credit cards.
2/7

Google Pixel 3 XL | Flipkart | Rs 61,999 | The Google Pixel 3XL features one of the best camera systems, focusing primarily on AI technology rather than multiple cameras or a high megapixel count to get results. The Pixel 3 XL features more than decent hardware and is one very capable flagship. Additionally, low-light photography of the Pixel remains unmatched thanks to Google’s Night Sight. Additionally, Flipkart is offering an extra Rs 500 off on exchange as well as a 5-per cent off on Axis Bank credit cards.
Samsung Galaxy S9 | Amazon | Rs 48,900 | While the Galaxy S9 doesn’t see any price cut, it makes it to this list simply because of the whopping up to Rs 9,000 extra off on exchange. Only recently released, the S9 is an excellent smartphone with a great camera, beautiful display and powerful performance. We used a OnePlus 3T on the Amazon’s exchange calculator, which helped us bring the price of the phone down to Rs 33,100. Sure, you’re thinking why not get the Galaxy S10e. Using the same phone for exchange, the S10e came in at Rs 49,100 down from Rs 55,900.
3/7

Samsung Galaxy S9 | Amazon | Rs 48,900 | While the Galaxy S9 doesn’t see any price cut, it makes it to this list simply because of the whopping up to Rs 9,000 extra off on exchange. Only recently released, the S9 is an excellent smartphone with a great camera, beautiful display and powerful performance. We used a OnePlus 3T on Amazon’s exchange calculator, which helped us bring the price of the phone down to Rs 33,100. Sure, you’re thinking why not get the Galaxy S10e. Using the same phone for exchange, the S10e came in at Rs 49,100 down from Rs 55,900.
Asus ZenFone 5Z | Flipkart | Rs 24,999 | The Asus ZenFone 5Z offers high-end flagship hardware at a mid-range price, not high-end mid-range, just mid-range. The ZenFone features a Snapdragon 845 SoC and 6GB of RAM to run everything from demanding applications to games with ease. The ZenFone 5Z also has a more than decent 90 DxOMark score with its flagship Sony IMX363 sensor with Optical Image Stabilisation, Night HDR mode and image capture up to 48-megapixels.
4/7

Asus ZenFone 5Z | Flipkart | Rs 24,999 | The Asus ZenFone 5Z offers high-end flagship hardware at a mid-range price, not high-end mid-range, just mid-range. The ZenFone features a Snapdragon 845 SoC and 6GB of RAM to run everything from demanding applications to games with ease. The ZenFone 5Z also has a more than decent 90 DxOMark score with its flagship Sony IMX363 sensor with Optical Image Stabilisation, Night HDR mode and image capture up to 48-megapixels.
Xiaomi Poco F1 | Flipkart | Rs 19,999 | Xiaomi’s Poco F1 is undoubtedly the best value-for-money smartphones on the market. Coming in at just about Rs 20,000, this mid-range smartphone features very few compromises with the primary focus on getting the best hardware for the price.
5/7

Xiaomi Poco F1 | Flipkart | Rs 19,999 | Xiaomi’s Poco F1 is undoubtedly the best value-for-money smartphones on the market. Coming in at just about Rs 20,000, this mid-range smartphone features very few compromises with the primary focus on getting the best hardware for the price.
LG G7 ThinQ | Flipkart | Rs 27,999 | The LG G7 ThinQ is another one of those affordable flagships that just about manages to tick all the boxes for a flagship smartphone without much compromise. Boombox speaker, dedicated Google Assistant button, DTS: X 3D surround sound and that’s notwithstanding its flagship Snapdragon 845 processor, excellent video capture capabilities and so much more make the G7 an excellent value for money proposition.
6/7

LG G7 ThinQ | Flipkart | Rs 27,999 | The LG G7 ThinQ is another one of those affordable flagships that just about manages to tick all the boxes for a flagship smartphone without much compromise. Boombox speaker, dedicated Google Assistant button, DTS: X 3D surround sound and that’s notwithstanding its flagship Snapdragon 845 processor, excellent video capture capabilities and so much more make the G7 an excellent value for money proposition.
Honor Play | Amazon | Rs 14,999 | At under Rs 15,000, the Honor Play smartphone is one of the best value-for-money gaming handsets available. The Honor Plays sees a major drop from its original Rs 24,000 price tag. If you are looking to run games like PUBG and Fortnite on high settings without any dips in performance, the Honor Play is perfect for you. The phone packs a Kirin 970 AI Flagship chipset – similar to that used on Huawei’s P20 Pro and Nova 4 flagships – with a 6.3-inch FHD+ Fullview display for an immersive gaming experience.
7/7

Honor Play | Amazon | Rs 14,999 | At under Rs 15,000, the Honor Play smartphone is one of the best value-for-money gaming handsets available. The Honor Plays sees a major drop from its original Rs 24,000 price tag. If you are looking to run games like PUBG and Fortnite on high settings without any dips in performance, the Honor Play is perfect for you. The phone packs a Kirin 970 AI Flagship chipset – similar to that used on Huawei’s P20 Pro and Nova 4 flagships – with a 6.3-inch FHD+ Fullview display for an immersive gaming experience.
First Published on Mar 26, 2019 09:55 am

tags #smartphones #Technology

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Windscreen RFID Tech to Combat Vehicle Number Plate Thefts

Along the Ganga, Uma Bharti Finds Her Three Ps: Party, Personal Change ...

Apple Pushed Another Critical Service With News+, Apple Card, TV+ and ...

IPL 2019 | Delhi vs Chennai - Last Five Encounters

Four Naxals Killed in Encounter with Security Forces in Chhattisgarh

I Regret Not testifying at My Trial, Says Former Goldman Sachs Directo ...

'Chillar Raja': Independent Candidate from TN Pays 25,000 in Coins for ...

Is Travelling in the Air Really That Dangerous and How to Survive a Pl ...

IPL 2019 | Kaushik: Maybe Next Time Jos, Simply Don't Cross the Line?

Is the shared value of democracy still the key factor in the India–U ...

General Elections 2019: Why Karnataka is critical to the fortunes of t ...

Saving the world from misguided populism: Raghuram Rajan offers some p ...

India will be seen as a safe haven by global investors, says Andrew Ho ...

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Allies likely to push NDA tally near 300 mar ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex range-bound, Nifty holds 11,350; IT stoc ...

Jet Airways shares surge as much as 22% in two days as founder Naresh ...

Should Indian investors be spooked by the sharp fall in US bond yields ...

Don't recommend buying Jet Airways at current levels, says Edelweiss F ...

Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal bids adieu to his dream, but outshine ...

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Parties play safe in 'high-profile' seats whe ...

Muller probe into Russian interference in Trump campaign shows checks ...

Stray cattle menace: MP farmers lose sleep over threat to crops from b ...

Parenting in the age of PUBG: Managing a child's screen-time is critic ...

Netflix's Delhi Crime, Soni present a compassionate portait of India's ...

Assam’s rhino habitats are being overtaken by invasive plant species ...

Reporting on mental health: Eschewing sensationalism in favour of sens ...

Euro 2020 qualifiers: Kylian Mbappe leads France in rout of Iceland; C ...

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira shares pictures with musician partner, his ...

Kangana Ranaut’s '24 crore' paycheck confirmed, makes her highest pa ...

Tara Sutaria bags her third before her Bollywood debut, to be Ahan She ...

Ayushmann Khurrana wants to do a biopic and he has already picked his ...

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have the time ...

Justin Bieber has taken a break from music to repair some ‘deep-root ...

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli supports Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak, ...

Mahesh Babu is ecstatic at the launch of his wax statue, says it’s f ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.