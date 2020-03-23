Amazon Fab Phone Fest Sale: Check best offers on iPhones, OnePlus, Samsung and other smartphones

If you are looking to buy a new smartphone, now would be a good time as Amazon’s Fab Phone Fest sale has officially kicked off. The e-retailer is offering excellent discounts and other offers on everything from flagship to budget smartphones. Amazon is also offering an additional 10-percent discount (Up to Rs 1,500) on transactions carried out with Citi Bank debit or credit cards.

Best Deals on Premium Smartphones

Amazon is offering no-cost EMI payment options up to 12 months on several smartphones, including the OnePlus 7T Pro and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip. You can also avail an up to nine months no-cost EMI payment option on the Galaxy Note 10 series.

If you are looking to switch to Apple, the iPhone 11 starts from Rs 64,900 with a no-cost EMI payment option up to six months, while the iPhone XS (512GB Storage) is available for Rs 74,900 and the iPhone XS Max now starts from Rs 66,900. The Apple iPhone XR is also available for Rs 48,900.

Best Deals on Flagship Killers

The OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7 Pro are now available with no-cost EMI payment options for up to six months and one year, respectively, while Amazon is also offering an additional Rs 3,000 on exchange for the OnePlus 7 Pro. The Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition, which delivers camera performance on par with the OnePlus 7 Pro, is available for Rs 39,990 with Amazon offering a massive Rs 12,000 discount, bringing the price down to Rs 27.990. The Honor 20 and Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro are available for as low as Rs 21,990 and Rs 23,999 (Extra Rs 2,000 off on exchange and 12-month no-cost EMI), respectively.

Best Deals on Premium Mid-range Smartphones

Amazon is also offering up to six months no-cost EMI payment option on the Samsung Galaxy A71 and Galaxy A51. The Oppo Reno3 Pro is available for Rs 29,990 with a 10 percent discount on ICICI Bank debit and credit cards and a no-cost EMI payment option up to 12 months. Amazon is also offering up to 12 months no-cost EMI payment options on the Vivo V17 and Redmi K20.

Best Deals on Smartphones Under 20,000

The Poco F1 is now available for Rs 16,999, while the Galaxy A50s now starts at Rs 17,499. Both phones offer no-cost EMI payment options up to six months, while there’s an extra Rs 2,000 on exchange for the Poco F1. The Huawei Y9 Prime is available for Rs 15,990 and is the cheapest smartphone without a notch. The Vivo S1 and S1 Pro can be purchased with no-cost EMI and extra off on exchange.

Best Deals on Smartphones Under 15,000

The Samsung Galaxy M21 (Rs 12,999), Galaxy M31 (Rs 14,999) and Galaxy M30s (Rs 13,999) are available during the sale, with the no-cost EMI payment option up to six months. The Xiaomi Mi A3 is now available for as low as Rs 11,999. You can buy an Honor 9X and a Realme 5 Pro for Rs 12,999 during the sale.

Amazon’s sale is also offering discounts and offers on mobile accessories starting from Rs 99. Amazon’s Fab Phone Fest sale ends on March 26.