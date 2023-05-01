Amazon employee's day-in-my-life video captures moment she was laid off

A woman accidentally documented the moment she was laid off from Amazon while she was filming a day-in-my-life vlog on TikTok. Jennifer Lucas had been worked as a recruiting manager at Amazon in Atlanta, Georgia, for the last eight years. Last week, she was recording a day-in-my-life video on TikTok in the now-viral filming style of Hollywood director Wes Anderson.

“I was trying to film a cute Wes Anderson style WFH and accidentally filmed myself getting laid off,” she wrote in the beginning of the video.

The short clip begins with her getting up from bed in the morning, fixing herself a cup of coffee and brushing her teeth before logging into work from her home. The next shot shows her opening her work email, only to realise that she has been laid off. She gasps in shock on reading that she has been sacked by Amazon.

“Yesterday I was one of the 9,000 employees impacted in Amazon's layoffs. I joined Amazon in 2015 as a bright eyed college graduate who couldn't believe I was working for the best tech company in the world,” she wrote on LinkedIn.

She said she had achieved the two goals she had set when she began her career in human resources (HR): get promoted to Level 6 and become a manager. "I often joked with friends and family, 'now what??' and it seems the universe took my words literally."

Amazon announced its second round of layoffs in March, in which 9,000 jobs were to be cut. In a memo to employees on March 20, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said it was a "difficult decision" taken for the long-term benefit of the company. These layoffs come over and above the 18,000 roles that were eliminated just a few months ago. Tens of thousands of people across the world have lost their jobs in the past six months as global technology giants are on a layoff spree globally. Amazon, Google, Microsoft, Meta, Twitter and Goldman Sachs are among companies that have sacked employees recently or frozen hiring in the face of sluggish consumer spending, higher interest rates and surging inflation worldwide.

