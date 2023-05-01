 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsTrends

Amazon employee's day-in-my-life video captures moment she was laid off

Moneycontrol News
May 01, 2023 / 11:27 AM IST

Amazon announced its second round of layoffs in March, in which 9,000 jobs were to be cut. Jennifer Lucas lost her job asa recruiting manager at the company.

Jennifer Lucas had been working at Amazon for the last eight years. (Image credit: TikTok and LinkedIn)

A woman accidentally documented the moment she was laid off from Amazon while she was filming a day-in-my-life vlog on TikTok. Jennifer Lucas had been worked as a recruiting manager at Amazon in Atlanta, Georgia, for the last eight years. Last week, she was recording a day-in-my-life video on TikTok in the now-viral filming style of Hollywood director Wes Anderson.

“I was trying to film a cute Wes Anderson style WFH and accidentally filmed myself getting laid off,” she wrote in the beginning of the video.

The short clip begins with her getting up from bed in the morning, fixing herself a cup of coffee and brushing her teeth before logging into work from her home. The next shot shows her opening her work email, only to realise that she has been laid off. She gasps in shock on reading that she has been sacked by Amazon.

“Yesterday I was one of the 9,000 employees impacted in Amazon's layoffs. I joined Amazon in 2015 as a bright eyed college graduate who couldn't believe I was working for the best tech company in the world,” she wrote on LinkedIn.