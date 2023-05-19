'Today has been difficult': Amazon employee laid off in Hyderabad

The Amazon employee based in Hyderabad recently shared a post on LinkedIn where he revealed he was laid off.

Layoffs across the information technology (IT) sector has severely impacted the lives of many employees. In another instance of an employee losing their job, an Amazon employee based in Hyderabad recently shared a post on LinkedIn where he revealed he had lost his job.

"Hi everyone -Today has been a difficult day for me. I was informed that due to company restructuring, my position in HR has been impacted and I have been laid off from Amazon. However, I am grateful to be part of an organization that cares about its employees and is committed to supporting us through difficult times. I am open to new opportunities and welcome any connections or leads that may be helpful in my job search," he wrote.

The employee, however, was optimistic about what lay ahead of him, in terms of opportunities and expressed gratitude for his time at Amazon.

"While the news of my layoff was unexpected, I am excited about the possibilities that lie ahead and the chance to explore new opportunities within Amazon. I am grateful to the company for its commitment to its employees and for providing me with this opportunity to continue to grow and develop my career," he wrote.

"Amazon has provided me with a rehoming opportunity that includes mentorship to help me find new roles within the company," he added.

In March, Amazon announced a second round of layoffs in which the firm laif off 9000 employees. Apart from Amazon, some of the other leading companies in the IT industry such as Meta, Twitter and Goldman Sach have laid off employees while several other firms have frozen hiring for the near future.

