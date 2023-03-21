Amazon CEO’s email to staff on 9,000 job cuts: ‘You will be missed’

Amazon has announced a second round of layoffs that will affect around 9,000 employees of the global e-commerce giant.

In a memo to employees, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said it was a “difficult decision” taken for the long-term benefit of the company. These job cuts come over and above the 18,000 roles that were eliminated just two months ago.

Jassy, in his email to employees on March 20, explained why the layoffs were not announced together. “Some may ask why we didn’t announce these role reductions with the ones we announced a couple months ago. The short answer is that not all of the teams were done with their analyses in the late fall; and rather than rush through these assessments without the appropriate diligence, we chose to share these decisions as we’ve made them so people had the information as soon as possible,” he wrote.

“The same is true for this note as the impacted teams are not yet finished making final decisions on precisely which roles will be impacted. Once those decisions have been made (our goal is to have this complete by mid to late April), we will communicate with the impacted employees (or where applicable in Europe, with employee representative bodies). We will, of course, support those we have to let go, and will provide packages that include a separation payment, transitional health insurance benefits, and external job placement support,” he added.

Moneycontrol News