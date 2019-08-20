Amazon can now ‘smell’ your fear, launches update for facial recognition tool – Rekognition

Last week, online retail giant Amazon announced that they have updated their facial recognition tool Rekognition. They claimed that their latest algorithm can not only read faces but also detect fear. The announcement comes at a time when the firm is marketing the software aggressively to law enforcement agencies and the immigration department.

The announcement was made in a single paragraph blog post, like their usual software updates when a new feature is introduced, even as Rekognition is already embroiled in controversies.

It is argued that such a feature may have severe human rights implications, especially if it is able to detect people’s emotions. In the hands of an authoritarian government, this software can be used to exploit people, justifying extreme actions with the readings of a faulty algorithm.

We say faulty because even the current version of the face recognition tool has given flawed readings. The tool had earned the ire of civil liberties group ACLU, which pointed out in 2018 that Rekognition failed to identify most members of Congress. Not just that, of the members it misidentified six were black, highlighting an inherent racial bias in the facial recognition software, reported Mashable.

Moreover, the day the announcement was made by Amazon, ACLU had also revealed that the software once again failed to correctly identify California lawmakers using a mugshot database. It reportedly misidentified one in five of them with pictures of criminals.

Besides, the Orlando Police Department, which had publicly announced that it was testing the efficacy of Rekognition, also junked the software stating it was not a practical solution.