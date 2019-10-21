Amazon, Flipkart Diwali sale begins: Here's what's up for grabs

With Diwali almost upon us, e-commerce giants Amazon and Flipkart have announced the beginning of yet another mega festive sale period from October 21.

The sale will be on for five days, till Dhanteras (October 25).

Both Amazon and Flipkart are offering huge discounts and cashback benefits to shoppers. While the Amazon sale bonanza is called 'The Great Indian Festival', the Flipkart has come up with the 'Big Diwali Sale'.

The added benefits offered by Amazon include 10% instant extra discount on all payments made using Rupay, Axis Bank and Citibank debit and credit cards. They have also announced a discount of up to 70% and Rs 1,000 cashback against the purchase of fashion items, such as footwear, clothing, watches, bags, etc.

Amazon is also offering a subscription to Amazon Prime at a discounted rate of Rs 999 for a year, with guaranteed Rs 200 cashback. Additionally, Amazon firestick is available for Rs 2,700, which is Rs 1,200 below the maximum retail price of the product.

Other electronic devices such as television sets, mobile handsets, etc are also being sold at attractive rates during the sale period. For instance, OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro are being sold for Rs 3,000 and Rs 4,000 less than the MRP, respectively, while the Oppo F11, F11 Pro are each being retailed for Rs 10,000 less than the MRP, and Redmi Note 5 Pro is available at Rs 6,000 below the MRP.

The TCL 43-inch smart TV, on the other hand, is being sold at a discount of Rs 32,000 and the Sanyo 43-inch LED TV is being sold at a discount of Rs 19,000.

Meanwhile, Flipkart is offering a 10% instant extra discount to customers paying through an SBI credit or debit card. The offers are also valid for credit card payments and EMI purchases. Some top discounts to watch out for on Flipkart are Samsung S9 at Rs 32,500 off, Samsung S9+ at Rs 35,000 off, Oppo F11 Pro at Rs 13,000 off, Oppo F11 at Rs 9,000 off, to mention a few.