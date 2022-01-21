Amar Jawan Jyoti, the eternal flame that will be extinguished after 50 years

Amar Jawan Jyoti at India Gate commemorates soldiers who died in the India-Pakistan war of 1971. The flame will now be merged with the one at the National War Memorial in Delhi.

The Amar Jawan Jyoti, the eternal flame that has been burning at India Gate for 50 years in the memory of soldiers who died in the India-Pakistan War of 1971, will be extinguished on January 21 and merged with the flame at Delhi’s National War Memorial.

The National War Memorial, which was inaugurated in 2019, pays tribute to all soldiers who lost their lives in various armed conflicts in independent India. Official sources told The Indian Express that since there is now a dedicated memorial for all martyrs, the Amar Jawan Jyoti will be merged with the National War Memorial flame.

A ceremony is scheduled to take place on Friday afternoon to merge the flames.

Here are five things to know about Amar Jawan Jyoti, the eternal flame at India Gate:

The Amar Jawan Jyoti was inaugurated by late former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1972 as a tribute to martyrs of the 1971 war.

Amar Jawan Jyoti has a marble pedestal and a cenotaph with the words “Amar Jawan” or “Immortal soldier” inscribed on all four sides. On the cenotaph, there rests a rifle with a helmet on top.

The pedestal of Amar Jawan Jyoti is surrounded by four urns. One of the urns hosts the eternal flame.

Soldiers of the Indian Army, Navy and the Air Force guard the Amar Jawan Jyoti day and night.