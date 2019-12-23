Amar Chitra Katha's new comic traces the rise of the Tatas

The makers of Amar Chitra Katha have released a 30-page colourful comic book that traces the rise and rise of the Tatas, spanning a period of 150 years.

ACK Media, which is known for its comic book “Tinkle”, has launched this illustrated comic on the meteoric rise of one of India's most popular corporate house.

This is the first time in its 50 years of existence that the media house has come up with an illustrated book on corporates, reported The Hindu Business Line. Titled "The Tata Story", the special edition comics are not available in bookstalls but interested persons can buy a copy from the Bombay House – the headquarter of the Tata group.

Along with this, the illustrated book on the journey of the Tatas is also available in two other titles — one on Jamsetji Tata and the other on JRD Tata.

Speaking about the illustrated book, the Editorial Director for Digital and Brand Solutions of ACK Media, Kuriakose Saju Vaisian, said, "The Tata comic book was a commissioned project for Tata Sons. They had approached us to do this as part of their 150th-anniversary celebrations last year."

He added that thorough research was undertaken to ascertain all the facts even though it was a commissioned project.

Vaisian informed that ACK would be open to doing more such projects, if they contribute handsomely to their fortunes in the future.

Anant Pai's Amar Chitra Katha has been in circulation since 1967, with more than 400 titles published over the years. However, its digital and brand solutions branch was started recently in 2014 to explore such corporate collaborations.

He told the paper, "One of the very first projects we took up was for Tata Mutual Funds, to educate readers about investments. It was designed as a conversation with Suppandi, a character in the comic Tinkle, and a newly created Professor Simply Simple, where the professor teaches the character a thing or two about investments."