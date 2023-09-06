When CEO Sundar Pichai Googled 'How to ace a Google interview?'

Sundar Pichai then pointed out how the questions he has asked Google have evolved over time. (File photo)

As Google turned 25 this month, CEO Sundar Pichai shared a few snippets on the search engine's evolution over the years. In a blog post, he recollected being "blown away" by Google’s ability to find the best answer for the most random questions. So he too decided to test it and one of the questions he entered on the search engine was: "How to ace a Google interview?"

Referring to Google founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin, Pichai wrote, "They had an ambitious vision for a new kind of search engine to help people make sense of the waves of information moving online. The product they built, Google Search, went on to help billions of people around the world get answers to their questions."

"For a few years, I was one of those people experiencing Google like any other user of the web," he added. "I remember feeling blown away by Google’s ability to find the best answer for the most esoteric questions, from a tiny detail buried in a store’s customer service page to an obscure football rule."



Kicking off our 25th bday with a huge thanks to all the people + businesses using our products around the world. Been reflecting on the questions that got us here, and the search for answers that will drive extraordinary progress over the next 25 years https://t.co/pXbB8YJYPd

— Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) September 6, 2023

Sundar Pichai then pointed out how the questions he has asked Google have evolved over time. “'How do you fix a dripping faucet?' 'Fastest route to Stanford Hospital?' 'Ways to calm a crying baby?' And right around the spring of 2003, perhaps: 'How to ace a Google interview?' And over time, Google got much better at answering them," he wrote.

The 51-year-old also reminisced about how technology has changed the way we communicate, highlighting how years ago, his father in India took two days to respond to an email he had sent from the US to how his son uses technology faster than the time Pichai takes to pull his phone out.

