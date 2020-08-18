Alms seeker donates Rs 90,000 to a COVID-19 relief fund in Madurai



Tamil Nadu: Poolpandiyan, an alms seeker in Madurai, today donated Rs 90,000 towards the state #COVID19 relief fund. He says, "I am happy that the District Collector has given me the title of a social worker."

In May this year, he donated Rs 10,000 towards the same cause. pic.twitter.com/UzA9EVUBWf — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2020

Standing by the nation in the fight against COVID-19, Poolpandiyan, an alms seeker in Madurai, Tamil Nadu donated Rs 90,000 towards the state's relief fund, reported ANI."I am happy that the District Collector has given me the title of a social worker," the alms seeker told the news agency.

In May, he gave away Rs 10,000 to District Collector T.G. Vinay as a donation towards the same cause.

"I would have given this money towards the education of children but now, I have donated my money to the relief fund as the coronavirus issue is big," the alms seeker Poolpandiyan had told ANI in May.

related news

As many as 5,890 fresh COVID-19 positive cases were reported in the state on August 17 with 120 deaths, pushing the tally to 3, 43, 945.

--With inputs from ANI