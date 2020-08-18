172@29@17@247!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|trends|alms-seeker-donates-rs-90000-for-covid-19-relief-fund-in-madurai-5723121.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 18, 2020 03:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Alms seeker donates Rs 90,000 to a COVID-19 relief fund in Madurai

In May, he gave away Rs 10,000 to District Collector TG Vinay as a donation towards the same cause

Moneycontrol News

Standing by the nation in the fight against COVID-19, Poolpandiyan, an alms seeker in Madurai, Tamil Nadu donated Rs 90,000 towards the state's relief fund, reported ANI.
"I am happy that the District Collector has given me the title of a social worker," the alms seeker told the news agency.

In May, he gave away Rs 10,000 to District Collector T.G. Vinay as a donation towards the same cause.

"I would have given this money towards the education of children but now, I have donated my money to the relief fund as the coronavirus issue is big," the alms seeker Poolpandiyan had told ANI in May.

As many as 5,890 fresh COVID-19 positive cases were reported in the state on August 17 with 120 deaths, pushing the tally to 3, 43, 945.

--With inputs from ANI
First Published on Aug 18, 2020 03:15 pm

