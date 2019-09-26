Almost 25% college goers in Mumbai don't know about plastic ban: Study

It seems as though the war Mumbai waged against the use of single-use plastic is going to continue for some more years. Even though a year has passed since the state government issued a notification banning plastic, it turned out that about 24% college-goers are still not aware of such a decree coming into force.

The youth of any nation are considered to be torchbearers, but in this case, they turned out to be an ignorant lot.

A survey conducted by Mumbai’s prestigious St Xavier’s College revealed that 52% schoolchildren and at least 45% of college students still carry plastic bags and plastic ware inside their respective institutes.

The figures are alarming given several schools participated actively in making the Maximum City plastic-free.

One reason behind the ignorance, as per a report by DNA, could be that nearly 67% and 55% of students from colleges and schools, respectively, do not take part in such drives.

Eleven first-year Arts students from Xavier’s conducted the survey titled ‘Plastic policy and its efficiency’. As the title suggests, the aim of the study was to find out the efficacy of the ban imposed by the government. Their sample set included 500 students from educational institutes located across the city.

“We chose this topic for two reasons — to sensitize students on long-term negative impacts of non-degradable plastic products and to make them understand the nuances of the policies and challenges faced in execution,” said Dr Avkash Jadhav, who heads the History department.

The plastic ban was implemented on June 23, 2018, after the Maharashtra government launched an umbrella ban on plastic and thermocol products, including the manufacture, sale, usage, handling, and storage of such products.

The notification clearly laid down that violators would be fined Rs 5,000 for a first-time offense and Rs 10,000 for second-time offense, while a person found guilty for the third time would have to pay Rs 25,000. Repeat offenders may even be jailed for three months.