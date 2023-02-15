Allowing greater tax deductions can fuel innovation in pharma sector: Biocon's Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

Welcoming Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s budget day announcement of a new research programme promoting growth in the pharmaceuticals sector, Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw said the drug manufacturing industry needs more push in research and development (R&D) in terms of investment.

In an exclusive conversation with Moneycontrol, she emphasised the need for research incentive policies that will not impact profitability.

“We have shared simple policy recommendations, where we have said that the weighted tax deduction is a very good way of incentivising R&D investments, which I think is something that the government should consider,” said the Biocon chief.

Terming the announcement as a ‘step in the right direction’, Shaw said the pharma industry awaits the granular details of the programme.

Ayushman Kumar Covers health and pharma for MoneyControl.