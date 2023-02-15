Allowing greater tax deductions can fuel innovation in pharma sector: Biocon's Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

Biocon Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

Welcoming Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s budget day announcement of a new research programme promoting growth in the pharmaceuticals sector, Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw said the drug manufacturing industry needs more push in research and development (R&D) in terms of investment.

In an exclusive conversation with Moneycontrol, she emphasised the need for research incentive policies that will not impact profitability.

“We have shared simple policy recommendations, where we have said that the weighted tax deduction is a very good way of incentivising R&D investments, which I think is something that the government should consider,” said the Biocon chief.

Terming the announcement as a ‘step in the right direction’, Shaw said the pharma industry awaits the granular details of the programme.

“We are yet to see the fine print of the scheme. Until we see that, it's very difficult for me to comment, but obviously, it's a step in the right direction,” she added.

The Biocon chief also highlighted the importance of capitalizing on the R&D investment in India for better growth prospects.

“We need to look at ways of capitalizing on R&D investment in India so that it doesn't hit your profit and loss, and that is the real concern because most companies are shy of investing in R&D beyond a point due to the same reason which is what happens to us.”

Shaw says the road ahead is challenging for pharma companies in terms of balancing R&D with profitability as cutting costs on research might have a risk in future.

“The R&D is the lifeline of companies like ours, and we often say the pipeline is our lifeline. Without investing in R&D, we cannot future-proof our business. So we are caught between this challenge of reducing R&D investments and then risking our future,” she added.

Commenting on Immuneel breakthrough cell therapy facility for cancer treatment in India, Shaw said the motive behind working on those developments was to put India on the map of the CAR-T world.

“The focus should be on developing a robust regulatory body to approve these kinds of products. We often get trapped in the regulations, which are not very favourable for these kinds of technologies, because of a lack of domain expertise. We will miss the boat if we don't have good regulatory capabilities to approve these types of products,” the Biocon chief added.