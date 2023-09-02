Allahabad High Court says it’s difficult for women to find marriage partner after live-in relationships

The Allahabad High Court has slammed the concept of live-in relationships

The Allahabad High Court said live-in relationships are destroying the institution of marriage in India while granting bail to a man accused of rape by his live-in partner.

According to Live Law, the Allahabad High Court observed that it is very difficult for women to find a partner for marriage after coming out of a live-in relationship. The bench noted that the Indian middle class does not look upon these women as “normal.”

“They do(nt) consider a female coming out of such a relationship as a normal being. Exception apart, no family willingly accepts such a female as their family member,” the court said, adding that there are several cases of women who die by suicide after coming out of live-in relationships, because of “disgust caused by socially ill behaviour.”

The concept of live-in relationships itself was slammed by the High Court which said it is not the hallmark of a healthy society. “There is systematic design to destroy the institution of marriage in India… the brutish concept of changing partners every season cannot be considered to be a hallmark of a stable and healthy society,” the Bench of Justice Siddharth also noted, according to Times of India.

These observations were made in the context of a case from Saharanpur where a 19-year-old woman filed a rape case against her live-in partner. The woman had become pregnant after an apparently consensual relationship. However, her partner allegedly reneged on his promise to marry her, after which she filed a rape case against him.

"Live-in relationship shall only be considered normal after the institution of marriage becomes obsolete in this country, like in many of the so-called developed countries where it has become a big problem for them to protect the institution of marriage,” said Justice Siddharth.