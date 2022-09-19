English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live: Live: Which Cos Will Gain From Logistics Policy?
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Russian megastar singer speaks out against Ukraine war

    Alla Pugacheva expressed solidarity with her husband, singer and TV presenter Maxim Galkin, who has been labelled a foreign agent for criticising Russia.

    Associated Press
    September 19, 2022 / 08:33 AM IST
    Alla Pugacheva has been a hugely-popular personality since Soviet times.

    Alla Pugacheva has been a hugely-popular personality since Soviet times.


    Iconic Russian singer Alla Pugacheva, csays she wants to be placed on Russia's foreign agents list in solidarity with her husband who has been designated as one.

    The statement by Pugacheva on Instagram on Sunday is a notable slap from a prominent figure at Russian authorities, who have stifled dissent in recent years.

    Pugacheva's husband, singer and TV presenter Maxim Galkin, who has criticized Russia's sending troops into Ukraine, was added to the foreign agents register on Saturday by the justice ministry for allegedly conducting political activities on behalf of Ukraine and receiving Ukrainian funding.

     

    Close

    Related stories

    She called Galkin "a true and incorruptible patriot who wishes for The end of deaths of our guys for illusory goals".

    Russian law allows organizations and individuals deemed to be involved in political activity that receive funding from abroad to be declared foreign agents. The term carries a strong pejorative sense and implies additional government scrutiny.

    The 73-year-old Pugacheva is noted for her emotional singing and colorful performances. She hit stardom in the 1970s and remains widely popular throughout the former Soviet Union.
    Associated Press
    Tags: #Russia #Russia-Ukraine war #Ukraine
    first published: Sep 19, 2022 08:33 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.