Last Updated : May 23, 2019 06:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

All you should know about Mercedes Benz ESF 2019

The ESF 2019 is powered by a plug-in hybrid powertrain, along with a host of experimental safety tech.

Advait Berde @Advait_Berde
Whatsapp

Mercedes-Benz recently unveiled a concept car which is expected to redefine the Safety Vehicle segment. The German automaker has developed an Experimental Safety Vehicle based on the 2019 GLE SUV, called the ESF 2019.

The ESF 2019 is powered by a plug-in hybrid powertrain, along with a host of experimental safety tech. The car is designed to highlight three key focus areas in terms of automotive safety. These areas include autonomous driving, alerting other road users and innovations for manual driving.

03-Mercedes-Benz-Innovation-ESF-2019-2560x1440

Mercedes-Benz has equipped the ESF 2019 with a new set of pedals and steering wheel, which retract when the car is on autopilot. This gives more room for the driver to save himself in the event of a crash. It also gets additional restraining features along with new airbags. These airbags are placed at alternative places for better safety and additional protection.

related news

04-Mercedes-Benz-Innovation-ESF-2019-2560x1440

The car can also alert other road users about its status as an automated vehicle, by communicating to the road users about the traffic ahead and its consequent reaction. It projects a warning symbol on its rear windshield according to which other road users can react.

05-Mercedes-Benz-Innovation-ESF-2019-3400x1440

Along with being equipped with autonomous tech, the ESF 2019 also has artificial illumination in the cabin which mimics daylight to keep the driver alert. It also features a dazzle-free high beam, so it does not stress other users. This is especially helpful during night drives.

The ESF 2019 has been developed from the research done with its predecessor, the ESF 2009. While the ESF 2009 was a Mercedes S Class, the ESF 2019 has a bigger avatar in its GLE form. The SUV is expected to be showcased at the Experimental Safety Vehicle (ESV) convention in Eindhoven in the next month.

08-Mercedes-Benz-Innovation-ESF-2009-2560x1440

Image sourced from Mercedes-Benz website

First Published on May 23, 2019 06:18 pm

